FDA Moves Against Vape Products That Mimic Toys, Slushies and Appeal to Kids

FRIDAY, Nov. 17, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is taking action against e-cigarettes disguised to look like everyday items that appeal to young people.

The FDA sent warning letters Thursday to seven online retailers that were selling unauthorized vape devices that look like drink containers, toys and phones.

The products’ design could appeal to young people and help them conceal e-cigarettes from adults, FDA officials believe.

They also might be confused with an everyday object by young children and accidentally ingested.

“As we continue into the school year, it’s critical that parents, teachers and other adults are aware of illegal e-cigarettes deceptively packaged to look like everyday items,” Brian King, director of FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products, said in an agency news release. “These types of products can be easily concealed and contain nicotine, which is highly addictive and can harm the developing adolescent brain.”