Fourth Of July Poses Burn Hazards — Here's How To Protect Kids

Key TakeawaysBurn injuries are a common Independence Day hazardFamilies should protect children against sprinklers, hot outdoor grills and fire pitsGoing to a fireworks display is a safer alternative to consumer fireworks.MONDAY, June 29, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Many have fireworks, cookouts and family get togethers planned for the Fourth of July – but these activities can pose a burn risk for young children, experts warn.“Every Fourth of July, we see children with serious burn injuries that can lead to pain, surgery, scarring and lasting emotional trauma,” said Dr. Alejandro Garcia, director of the Pediatric Burn Program at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore.“Many of these injuries happen in just a few seconds and often involve activities families assume are safe,” he said in a news release.As Independence Day approaches, Garcia recommends that parents and family members keep in mind that:Sparklers might seem like a kid-friendly alternative to fireworks, but can reach temperatures of more than 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit. Young children should never handle sparklers, and older children and teens only under close adult supervision. Sparklers should be kept away from faces, clothing and hair.Outdoor fire pits and grills can pose a burn hazard for children even after the charcoal or fire appears to be extinguished. Embers and metal can stay hot for hours. A “kid-free zone” of at least 3 feet around grills and fire pits should be established, and embers thoroughly cooled with water before leaving this zone unattended.Portable tabletop fire pits and indoor s’mores makers also pose a burn hazard. Many require rubbing alcohol or other accelerants for ignition. Kids should never operate these devices.Consumer fireworks are a leading cause of serious hand, face and eye injuries during the Fourth of July. A community fireworks display offers a safer alternative.If a burn occurs, cool — not ice-cold — running water should be poured over the area for about 20 minutes. Medical attention should be sought for burns involving the face, hands, feet, genitals or large areas of the body.“Most pediatric burn injuries are preventable,” Garcia said. “A few extra precautions can make the difference between an enjoyable holiday celebration and a trip to the emergency department.”More informationThe American Red Cross has more tips for Fourth of July safety.SOURCE: Johns Hopkins Medicine, news release, June 25, 2026 .What This Means For YouFamilies should go to a fireworks display rather than shooting off fireworks in their neighborhood..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter