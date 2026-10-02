GLP-1s Show Benefit For Kids With Type 2 Diabetes

Key TakeawaysNew European research finds GLP-1 medications do help children ages 6 and older fight obesity and type 2 diabetesSignificant weight loss was achieved by many kids and young adults in the studyMany also gained better blood sugar control and healthier blood pressures.FRIDAY, Oct 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) — A real-world study finds GLP-1 medications helped kids, teens and young adults with type 2 diabetes lose weight, as well as improve their blood pressure and blood sugar control.“Our results confirm that GLP-1 receptor agonists have real benefits for children, adolescents and young adults with type 2 diabetes; many of them will have gained weight for years, despite making changes to their lifestyle," said study lead author Dr. Marie Auzanneau of Ulm University, in Ulm, Germany.Her team presented its findings Wednesday at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Milan.Certain GLP-1 medications are currently approved in the United States for weight loss and diabetes control in children aged 12 and older. None are approved for children under the age of 12. In Europe, the drugs are approved for weight loss in children aged 6 and older. This study aimed to look at the use and effectiveness of GLP-1 drugs among European kids and young people ages 6 to 24. The research team looked at data on nearly 1,900 people in that age range who had been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Participants came from Germany, Austria and Luxembourg and were enrolled in a diabetes registry that tracked their health from 2019 to 2025.Overall, 388 of the group had taken a GLP-1 medication at some point, and the percentage of children who'd been prescribed the drugs rose from 6.3% in 2019 to 27.2% in 2025. By 2025, 14% of kids with type 2 diabetes aged 6 to 11 were taking a GLP-1, as were 28% of those aged 12 to 17, the researchers said.Were children being helped by GLP-1s? “We were interested in this because while these drugs have performed very well when given to young people under the tightly controlled conditions of clinical trials, data on concrete benefits in real-world conditions is lacking,” Auzanneau said in a meeting news release.Her team focused on a subset of 240 children and young adults (median age: 16.4 years, meaning half were older, half younger) who'd received GLP-1s on at least two consecutive clinic visits. Most were battling obesity: 76% were classified as having obesity or extreme obesity when they began their GLP-1 therapy. The median time using the drugs was 11 months.While taking a GLP-1, more than a third (37%) achieved at least a 5% reduction in their age-adjusted body mass index (BMI), an estimate of body fat based on height and weight. In addition, one-quarter achieved at least a 10% reduction, the research showed. On average, participants achieved a 2.3% reduction in their age-adjusted BMI.“A reduction of 2.3% is meaningful when we consider that many of these children and young people had gained weight for years, despite making lifestyle changes,” Auzanneau said.Weight loss may have translated to better heart health, as well: The proportion of young people with good blood sugar control rose, and the incidence of high blood pressure fell from 60% to 52%, the study found."This isn’t just about weight loss," Auzanneau said. "By helping children, adolescents and young adults reach a healthier weight, these drugs should reduce their likelihood of developing depression, sleep apnea and other severe conditions that are linked to obesity."Auzanneau reported no financial conflicts of interest related to the study, although other study authors did report receiving consulting and/or lecture fees from GLP-1 makers Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly. Because these findings were presented at a medical meeting, they should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.More informationFind out more about the use of GLP-1 medications by children at Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.SOURCE: European Association for the Study of Diabetes, news release, Sept. 30, 2026 .What This Means For YouData out of Europe suggests GLP-1 meds could help children battling obesity and type 2 diabetes..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter