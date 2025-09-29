Golf Cart Injuries On The Rise Among Kids

Key TakeawaysA growing number of kids are being hurt in golf cart accidentsResearchers estimate thousands are injured each yearCollisions and cart overturns are most common, particularly in cases involving teenagers.MONDAY, Sept. 29, 2025 (HealthDay News) — More kids are being hurt in golf cart accidents, a new study says.Golf cart injuries among children have steadily increased over the past three years, researchers reported Sunday at the American Academy of Pediatrics’ annual meeting in Denver.Nine out of 10 kids injured are boys, and nearly half are younger than 12, researchers found.Golf carts have become a common sight in some suburban neighborhoods, researchers said.“The growing trend of golf cart use in residential areas, alongside the increased frequency of children driving and riding these vehicles, correlates with a concerning rise in both the number and variety of childhood golf cart injuries,” study author Dr. Theodore Ganley said in a news release. He’s director of the Sports Medicine and Performance Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.For the study, researchers analyzed federal injury data on golf-cart-related injuries among children, teenagers and young adults. The team estimated that nearly 53,900 such injuries occurred between 2010 and 2023, with an average of more than 3,800 each year.A collision followed by a cart overturn was the most common accident sequence, occurring in about 36% of all cases and 46% of cases involving teens, results showed.Falling from a golf cart was the most common way kids were hurt, occurring in about 50% of cases, researchers found.Injuries to the head, face and neck were most common, occurring in 44% of cases, and were likely to be caused by falling from a cart, the study found.These sorts of injuries were more common in children, while teens typically endured injuries of their lower extremities, researchers said.Golf cars are prone to accidents while making sharp turns or sudden stops, as well as when people are entering and exiting the vehicles, researchers noted.“Our findings highlight the urgent need for increased awareness and attention to these injuries among children and demonstrate the crucial role of education on safe golf cart operation,” Ganley said.Findings presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.Nationwide Children’s Hospital recommends such golf cart safety measures as:Requiring drivers to be 16 or older.Sitting back in the seat and using hip restraints and handgrips while riding.Remaining seated until the cart has come to a complete stop.Braking slowly, especially on downhill slopes.Avoiding sharp turns.Not operating a cart after drinking alcohol.More informationNationwide Children’s Hospital has more on golf cart safety.SOURCE: American Academy of Pediatrics, news release, Sept. 26, 2025.What This Means For YouParents and guardians should make sure children are safely secured when riding in a golf cart..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter