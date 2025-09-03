Helping Your College-Bound Kids Head Back To School

Key TakeawaysParents of college students might not understand their young adult’s mental health Half as many parents as students report their child has had declining mental health in collegeParents also expect their student to turn to a trusted adult for advice, while students are more likely to talk to a peer.WEDNESDAY, Sept. 3, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Parents of college students headed back to campus might have some fundamental misunderstandings regarding their young adult’s mental health challenges, a new report said.About 1 in 5 college students reported that their mental health had declined since high school, according to the 2025 College Student and Graduate Behavioral Health Report issued by UnitedHealthcare.In comparison, only half as many parents – 1 in 10 – said their child’s mental health had declined during college, the report found.“Our children are reporting more mental health concerns than us parents think are going on, so I think this to me really opens the door for continued conversation," Dr. Nicole Brady, chief medical officer at UnitedHealthcare, said in a HealthDay TV interview..“We certainly want to support our child's independence and their growing into adulthood but really keeping those lines of communication open,” Brady said. “Checking in on them and giving them a sense, even if they're not struggling now, that if they do develop issues that you're a safe person to come to, that there's no judgment that they can come and bring their problems and concerns to you.”But college students tend to seek out mental health care after talking to a friend, rather than talking to a parent or trusted adult, the report said.About 48% of college students said they sought help after consulting a friend, versus 44% who sought help after talking with a trusted adult.By comparison, only 32% of parents said their college student got help after talking to a friend versus 46% who thought their student was prompted by conversation with a trusted adult.“They're more likely to seek treatment based on the advice of a peer than on a trusted adult,” Brady said. “I think that gets back to really helping your own kids understand what are the resources available and if they see somebody else struggle, what do they do? What can they do?”Overall, there’s been a decrease in college students reporting mental health concerns, with 60% in 2024 saying they have a condition versus 69% in 2022, the report said.Students reporting depression fell from 41% to 34%, and those suffering from anxiety or stress declined from 55% to 51% during the same period, results showed.“I think a lot of it that's driving it is just the fact that in this age group there's less stigma around mental health,” Brady said. “We see this age group in particular more apt to talk about their issues, seek treatment, be comfortable with seeing a therapist or other providers.”But levels of eating disorders, substance abuse and suicidal thoughts among college students remained relatively unchanged, according to the paper.“There's still a significant amount of severe mental illness and eating disorder in this age group, so we can't let our guard down yet,” Brady said.College graduates aged 20 to 28 reported slightly higher rates of mental health concerns, particularly anxiety and stress, compared to college students, the report found.However, about 52% said their mental health had improved since graduation, results showed.“I think any transition in life … can bring on anxiety, depression, symptoms and our children are no different,” Brady said. “Leaving school for the last time, getting a job, getting out into that real world can certainly be stressful.”It all comes down to family ties.“It's back to keeping tabs on your kids, having those open conversations, being a safe place and a safe person for them to come to where they know they can share what they're going through without being judged or without people necessarily jumping to fix it or give advice but simply to listen,” Brady added.The report was based on a survey of 2,037 people, including 516 college students, 509 parents of college students, and 507 recent college graduates. The online survey took place in October and November 2024.More informationThe Cleveland Clinic has more on mental health among college students.SOURCES: Dr. Nicole Brady, chief medical officer at UnitedHealthcare; 2025 College Student and Graduate Behavioral Health Report, UnitedHealthcare.What This Means For YouParents should keep in touch with their college students and let them know that they can come to you with any concerns..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter