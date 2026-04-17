How Playtime at Age 2, Especially with Parents, Shapes Teen Fitness Habits

Key TakeawaysMovement habits established at age 2 significantly predict how active a child will be a decade laterActive play with parents is the most effective way to help toddlers build a lifelong love for movementEarly habits are especially critical for girls, who are statistically more likely to become sedentary as teens.FRIDAY, April 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) — If you thought your toddler’s relentless energy was just a phase to be managed, think again. New research suggests those early years of running, jumping and playing are actually the foundation for their health as teens.A study from the University of Montreal found that the seeds of an active lifestyle are sown much earlier than once thought — specifically around age 2-1/2. While the World Health Organization warns that nearly 80% of teenagers worldwide don't move enough, this study identifies a clear path to changing that trajectory.The findings were published this month in the Journal of Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics.Researchers followed 1,668 infants born in 1997 and 1998 in Quebec, Canada for more than 10 years to see which early behaviors led to a fit lifestyle at age 12. Three simple daily habits in toddlerhood turned out to be the strongest predictors of future physical activity:Active play with parents or caregiversLimited screen time (under one hour per day)Sufficient sleep (11 to 14 hours, including naps)Surprisingly, fewer than 1 in 10 children in the study naturally met all three recommendations. For those who did, the payoff was measurable, however. Every good habit a 2-year-old had was linked to about five extra minutes of outdoor play every single day at age 12.Parents were a main driver of kids' active lifestyles.The study highlights that parents aren't just supervisors; they are the primary architects of their child’s biological clock. By engaging in active play, parents help children see physical movement as a joy rather than a chore.“Active parent-child time — playing, moving, being physically engaged together — appears to be the single most powerful lever for establishing healthy long-term habits,” said lead author Kianoush Harandian, a doctoral researcher at the University of Montreal. “Those shared experiences help children associate movement with enjoyment, motivation and routine,” Harandian added in a news release.The research also noted a vulnerability window for girls as they enter adolescence. By age 12, only about 15% of girls in the study remained active in their free time, compared to roughly 25% of boys. However, girls who had limited screen time and plenty of active play as toddlers were much more likely to stay engaged in sports and high-intensity exercise as they grew older.“Family habits breed individual habits across a child’s entire development,” added co-author Linda Pagani, a professor of psychoeducation at the university. “By encouraging active play, setting boundaries around screens and prioritizing quality sleep from the earliest years, parents exert a durable, measurable influence.”More informationThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides physical activity guidelines for active infants and toddlers.SOURCES: University of Montreal, news release, April 9, 2026; Journal of Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics, April 8, 2026 .What This Means For YouParents can help their children build active habits for life by spending time at physical play together, such as playing tag, visiting the park or hitting the tennis court for fun..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter