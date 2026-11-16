Key TakeawaysMany kids must travel far for needed surgeryNearly 1 in 8 kids facing common surgeries lived more than 60 miles from the hospitalThese kids have a higher risk of complications and longer hospital stays, and incur bigger hospital bills.MONDAY, Nov. 16, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Children needing surgery who live far from the hospital face higher risks of complications and higher bills, a new study says.Nearly 1 in 8 children undergoing common surgical procedures lived more than 60 miles from the hospital where they were treated, researchers reported Nov. 10 in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.These kids were more likely to stay longer in the hospital than those who lived closer, researchers found.In addition, their parents were hit with higher hospital bills, results showed.Surgical care for kids is increasingly concentrated at larger medical centers and children’s hospitals. As a result, families must travel farther even for common procedures, researchers said in background notes.“I think it’s important to understand these findings not as evidence that travel itself causes worse outcomes,” lead researcher Dr. Reagan Collins, a surgery resident at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, said in a news release.“The burden of traveling for care depends in part on the resources available in a family’s state and extends beyond distance to time off work, childcare and added costs,” she said.For the new study, researchers tracked more than 71,000 children who underwent common surgeries in 12 states between 2018 and 2021. These surgeries included appendectomy, gallbladder removal and hernia repair.Kids who lived more than 60 miles away from their hospital had 21% higher odds of complications compared to those who lived less than 30 miles away, results showed.They also had 13% longer hospital stays and incurred hospital bills about 9% higher.These results indicate that families might be better off if simpler procedures could be performed closer to home, researchers said.“Many of these families who need to travel for surgical care are experiencing tremendous financial burden, especially if they have to take off work or arrange for childcare for a sibling not being treated at the hospital,” senior researcher Dr. Cornelia Griggs said. She is a pediatric surgeon at Mass General Brigham for Children in Boston.In addition, kids living far from the hospital were more likely to have been transferred for care (39% versus 13%), researchers found. Better partnerships between local and regional hospitals could make clearer which procedures require travel to a larger hospital and which could be handled by providers serving at a smaller hospital close by, researchers said.“This data will be helpful as we ask bigger questions about what the pediatric surgical workforce should look like, and as hospitals think about how and where they need to provide pediatric surgical access to patients and families,” Griggs said.The study could also be used as a starting point to better serve families who have to travel for medical care, researchers said. “This research is an important first step for understanding what barriers impact pediatric surgical care and where we can learn to improve care, especially for more vulnerable patients who are traveling far distances,” Griggs added.More InformationThe University of Rochester has more on how parents should prepare for their child’s surgery.SOURCE: American College of Surgeons, news release, Nov. 10, 2026 .What This Means For YouParents can talk with their child's doctor to see if care options can be performed closer to home..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter