Know What 'Chroming' Is? TikTok Fad Could Harm Your Kids

FRIDAY, Sept. 27, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Chroming, where toxic fumes from common household items are inhaled for a quick high, is on the rise among youth and TikTok may be to blame, new research suggests.

In findings that are to be presented Saturday at the American Academy of Pediatrics annual meeting in Orlando, Fla., experts took a closer look at over 100 chroming videos that had garnered 25 million views on the social media app.

“What is particularly concerning about chroming is that it uses everyday household items that are easily accessible to teens,” said study first author Keerthi Krishna, a research assistant at Cohen’s Children’s Medical Center in New York. “The covert nature of these items means that parents and teachers are less likely to detect the behavior, significantly increasing the risk of repeated usage and addiction among adolescents.”

Chroming, which is also known as "huffing," typically produces a short euphoric state that can trigger repeated usage and addiction. Inhalant abuse can lead to dizziness, brain damage and even death.

"While chroming isn't a new activity for adolescents, it has resurged with the help of social media apps," the researchers noted in a meeting news release. "TikTok is one such social media platform with children aged 10-19 as its largest user demographic. "

In analyzing the chroming videos on TikTok, the scientists looked at: perceived creator gender; video creator age; meme information; item used; and repeated usage. Creator age and repeated usage was either self-reported, or estimated by the researchers.

What was the most popular item to huff?

Of the 109 videos that were analyzed, permanent markers (31%) were the most common chroming item, followed by air duster (17%) nail polish (12%), paint thinner (11%), gasoline (11%), spray deodorant (11%), and hair spray (6%).

Meanwhile, more than half of the videos referenced repeated usage or addiction.

Further, the high prevalence of chroming memes on TikTok could normalize the practice, prompting young people to view the practice as a "safer" choice than traditional drugs, the researchers noted.

Parents and pediatricians need to be aware of this trend and its dangers, and social media companies should do more to prevent the spread of such harmful content, the scientists stressed.

Because this research was presented at a medical meeting, it should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

SOURCE: American Academy of Pediatrics, news release, Sept. 27, 2024