Mississippi Declares Public Health Emergency Over Infant Deaths

Key TakeawaysMississippi's infant death rate hit 9.7 deaths per 1,000 births in 2024Nearly half of Mississippi counties lack maternity careExperts say Medicaid plays a critical role in maternal and infant care.MONDAY, Aug. 25, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Mississippi has declared a public health emergency after reporting its highest infant death rate in more than a decade.In 2024, the state had 9.7 infant deaths for every 1,000 births, health officials said. That's more than 60% higher than the national average and the state's highest rate in more than a decade. Since 2014, more than 3,500 babies in Mississippi have died before their first birthday."Every single infant loss represents a family devastated, a community impacted and a future cut short," State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney said in a news release.The emergency declaration allows Mississippi's Department of Health to direct more resources toward maternal and infant care. Its strategies include: Expanding prenatal and postpartum careEliminating maternity care deserts, areas where there is little or no access to careLaunching community health worker programs and home visits Promoting safe sleep education"Improving maternal health is the best way to reduce infant mortality," Edney said."That means better access to prenatal and postpartum care, stronger community support and more resources for moms and babies," he said. "Healthy women of childbearing age are more likely to have healthy pregnancies, which in turn lead to healthier babies."Cindy Rahman, CEO and president of March of Dimes, described Mississippi's declaration of a public health emergency as a "painful reminder" of a U.S. crisis in maternal and infant health."Although Mississippi accounts for less than 1% of U.S. births, the state accounts for more than 1.6% of all infant deaths. These losses should be a wake-up call to the nation," Rahman said, adding that March of Dimes supports officials' efforts to improve birth outcomes in the state. Black infants in Mississippi face the nation's highest death rates. In 2024, more than 15 deaths per 1,000 live births were recorded among Black babies — up 24% in one year over already higher-than-average rates, CNN said.The leading causes of infant deaths include birth defects, preterm birth, low birth weight and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), according to the state.The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to release updated national infant death data later this year, CNN said, but its most recent findings show the U.S. rate increased in 2022 for the first time in 20 years.Experts have also raised concerns about the potential effects of abortion restrictions on infant death rates. A CNN investigation found infant deaths rose in Texas after a six-week abortion ban took effect in 2021. Research published in October suggests hundreds more infants died nationwide after the U.S. Supreme Court's 2022 Dobbs decision ended abortion protections.Medicaid, the government insurance program for low-income and disabled Americans, plays a critical role in maternal and infant care."Medicaid covers nearly 53% of births in Mississippi and 40% nationwide, making it a critical lifeline for moms and babies. Any cuts or restrictions will only make this crisis worse," Rahman told CNN."The United States is among the most dangerous developed nations for childbirth. We cannot afford to move backward," she added.SOURCE: CNN, Aug. 22, 2025 .What This Means For YouRising infant death rates show the importance of prenatal care, postpartum support and maternal health resources.