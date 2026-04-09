More Children, Teens At Risk From E-Scooter Crashes, Study Finds

Key TakeawaysE-scooter injuries are increasing among children and teensBoys younger than 18 account for nearly 71% of injuriesChild and teen injuries rose annually between 2020 and 2024.THURSDAY, April 9, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Are kids ripping up and down your street on electric scooters?It’s a more common sight in America – and so are broken bones and head injuries from e-scooter wrecks.E-scooter injuries are happening more frequently in the U.S., especially among teenage boys, a new study says.Boys under 18 accounted for nearly 71% of e-scooter related injuries between 2020 and 2024, researchers report in the June issue of the journal Injury.“Males are consistently at higher risk of both minor and major injuries, including head injuries and traumatic brain injuries,” said lead researcher Dr. Mary Beth Howard, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at John Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore.“This likely reflects a mix of behavioral and social factors, including greater risk-taking and lower use of protective equipment like helmets,” Howard said in a news release.For the study, researchers examined e-scooter injury data maintained by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.Overall, 2,117 e-scooter injuries were recorded among children between 2020 and 2024, with the number increasing each year.Children between 11 and 14 years of age made up the largest proportion of these injuries, accounting for 38% of cases. Older teens, aged 15 to 17, accounted for 27% of cases, and kids aged 6 to 10, nearly 28%.“Younger adolescents have less-developed motor skills, poorer judgment and limited experience with traffic and road safety, making them more susceptible to injuries,” Howard said.Young teens also are more likely to take risks and to goad each other into attempting dangerous deeds, Howard added.Black and Hispanic children had the highest rates of injury, both around 16%, researchers found. They were more likely to have injuries from e-scooter wrecks compared to accidents involving electric bikes, conventional bicycles, skateboards and hoverboards. However, Black and Hispanic children did not have a higher rate of severe injury or hospitalization from e-scooter accidents compared to other racial and ethnic groups.About 40% of accidents resulted in broken bones, dislocated joints, and muscle sprains or strains, researchers found. Bruises, scrapes and cuts occurred in 37% of wrecks.About 13% of e-scooter crashes caused internal injuries, and 4% resulted in head injuries, the study said.All children, no matter their age, should be required to wear a helmet while on an e-scooter, researchers said.Speed limits for scooters and dedicated, safe spaces for riding also might reduce risk of crashes and injuries, researchers said.“In light of the increasing incidence of e-scooter injuries and observed racial and ethnic disparities, comprehensive prevention strategies that integrate educational, legislative and environmental approaches will be essential to improving safety for all children,” researchers concluded in their paper.More informationHarvard Medical School has tips for e-bike and e-scooter safety.SOURCES: Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, news release, April 7, 2026; Injury, online, March 26, 2026 .What This Means For YouParents should make sure kids riding e-scooters wear appropriate safety gear and ride in safe areas..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter