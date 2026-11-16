Key TakeawaysOver 90% of biologic prescriptions require insurance approval and about 40% are deniedApproval delays average over a month, putting kids' health at riskResearchers want faster, simpler insurance approvals so children get needed medications.MONDAY, Nov. 16, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Many children with severe asthma or allergies are being denied insurance coverage for medications their doctors say they need.Researchers reviewed 326 prescriptions for biologic medicines written by allergists from 2018 to 2026.Biologics are newer medicines, usually given as shots, that target the part of the immune system responsible for allergic reactions. They can help children whose symptoms don't improve with other treatments.In this new study, more than 90% of the prescriptions required prior approval from insurance companies.And 4 out of 10 requests for biologics were denied.The most common reasons included children not meeting insurance requirements or being told to try other medications first.Even when coverage was approved, researchers said it took more than a month on average. Some families waited much longer."When a child's asthma or allergies are out of control, every week counts," said study co-author Dr. Aarti Pandya, of the Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. "The doctor and the family have already decided this medication is the right choice. Then they wait, sometimes for more than a month, and many times the answer is still no. Delays like these can put children at risk of serious health problems."The authors are calling for a faster, simpler insurance approval process."We hope this data helps start a conversation about making the approval process faster and simpler," Pandya said in a news release. "Children shouldn't have to wait weeks for care their allergist knows they need immediately."The findings were presented in Phoenix at a meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, which concludes today. Findings presented at medical meetings are considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.More informationThe Cleveland Clinic has more on biologics.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, Nov. 16, 2026 .What This Means For YouYou may face insurance denials and lengthy approval delays when trying to get your child biologic medications to manage severe asthma or allergies..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter