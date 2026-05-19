More Kids Seeking Anxiety Help at Routine Doctor Visits, Study Finds

Key TakeawaysMental health concerns in children are increasingly being addressed during routine doctor visitsAnxiety-related primary care visits rose 300% between 2014 and 2023Researchers say the trend reflects ongoing difficulties accessing mental health specialists.TUESDAY, May 19, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Children are showing up at routine doctor visits with mental health concerns at much higher rates than they were a decade ago — especially for anxiety.A new study of nearly 1.8 million children in Massachusetts, published May 18 in JAMA Network Open, found anxiety-related visits in primary care jumped 300% between 2014 and 2023."Mental health needs affect about 1 in 5 children, but many families struggle to get specialty mental health care," said senior author Megan Cole of Harvard Medical School and the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute in Boston. "Our findings show that primary care doctors are increasingly caring for children with mental health needs, especially anxiety."Researchers reviewed insurance claims for children ages 1 to 18 and found visits involving a mental health diagnosis rose from about 6 visits per 100 children to nearly 10 per 100 over the study period.While anxiety showed the sharpest increase, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, remained the most common condition addressed during visits.The researchers say the findings reflect a growing challenge for families trying to access mental health specialists, with many children instead getting help through their regular doctor visits."Since nearly all children have access to primary care, this creates a major opportunity," Cole said in a news release. "With the right training and support, primary care practices can help screen, diagnose and treat mental health conditions or connect families to care."The researchers say their findings highlight a growing need for more mental health training and resources in pediatric primary care.More informationThe Cleveland Clinic has more on children and anxiety.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, May 19, 2026 .What This Means For YouKids' mental health needs — especially anxiety — are rising sharply, and primary care doctors are increasingly becoming the front line for identifying and treating those concerns..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter