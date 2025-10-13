New Rankings Highlight America's Top Children’s Hospitals for Complex Care

Key TakeawaysThe U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll names the top 10 U.S. children’s hospitals for 2025-2026 Ratings are based on patient outcomes, available clinical resources, best practices and physician survey dataThe report also names top 50 hospitals in each of 11 specialties.MONDAY, Oct. 13, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Families seeking specialized pediatric care for their child have a new resource to lean on: U.S. News & World Report has published its 2025-2026 rankings of the top children’s hospitals nationwide.The annual rankings provide a data-driven look at hospitals excelling in a wide array of children’s medical specialties. They’re designed to help parents and doctors navigate care options for kids facing serious or complex health challenges.Ten children’s medical centers in the country earned a spot on the Honor Roll, honored for exceptional breadth and depth of expertise in multiple pediatric specialties.The report evaluates hospitals across 11 key pediatric specialties, ranging from established areas like cancer, cardiology, orthopedics and neonatology to newer categories like behavioral health.For 2025-2026, the hospitals receiving this top honor, along with their highly ranked specialties, are:Boston Children's Hospital (neonatology, nephrology and urology)Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora (cardiology/heart surgery and diabetes/endocrinology)Children's Hospital Los Angeles (cancer, orthopedics and gastroenterology and GI surgery)Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (cancer and orthopedics)Children's National Hospital, Washington, D.C. (cancer, diabetes and endocrinology, as well as neurology and neurosurgery)Cincinnati Children's (cancer, diabetes and endocrinology, as well as gastroenterology and GI surgery)Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbus, Ohio (nephrology, gastroenterology and GI surgery)Rady Children's Hospital, San Diego (cardiology/heart surgery, neonatology and orthopedics)Seattle Children's Hospital (nephrology)Texas Children's Hospital, Houston (cardiology/heart surgery, neurology/neurosurgery and pulmonology/lung surgery)These rankings stem from a rigorous evaluation process. Analysts collected and reviewed detailed clinical survey data from children’s medical centers nationwide and also surveyed specialists around the country. The goal is to provide objective, measurable insights into quality.A major portion of a hospital’s score is based on patient outcomes, such as survival rates, complication rates following surgery and infection prevention efforts.Researchers also weigh the quantity and quality of a hospital’s available resources, including nurse staffing levels, advanced technologies and the availability of specialized outpatient programs tailored to children’s needs.Compliance with established clinical best practices and efficient coordination of care further is also key.Finally, the score considers the hospital’s reputation among peers. Pediatric specialists around the country were surveyed and asked to name the hospitals to which they would refer their most critically ill patients, regardless of location or expense. Reflecting the national increase in mental health needs among youth, the report recognized top hospitals for pediatric and adolescent behavioral health in areas such as autism, anxiety, depression, eating disorders, ADHD, bipolar, schizophrenia, language and learning disorders, and substance abuse and addiction.The full rankings also identify the top 50 hospitals in each specialty, offering a roadmap for families whose child needs expertise in one very specific area, as well as a regional guide.More informationThe Children’s Hospital Association has a search tool for children’s hospitals.SOURCE: U.S. News & World Report, Oct. 7, 2025 .What This Means For YouWhen seeking care for a child with a serious condition, use the specialty rankings to find a high-quality hospital with specific expertise in your child’s illness, and always discuss these options with your current pediatrician to ensure seamless treatment planning..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter