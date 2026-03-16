Child Health

One-Third Of U.S. Parents Worried Their Young Driver Could Cause A Car Crash

Teenager driving a car while holding and using a smartphone, representing distracted driving and road safety issues
Antonio Diaz/Adobe Stock
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Teens
News
Drunk Driving
Motor Vehicle Injury
Distracted Driving
Driving
Young Adult

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