Organic Baby Formula Recalled Following Botulism Cases

Key TakeawaysThe maker of Nara Organics powdered infant formula announced a voluntary recall after three cases of infant botulism Affected infants in California, Washington and Pennsylvania were hospitalized with botulism after consuming the productCaregivers should immediately stop using this baby formula and check container labels for specific lot numbers..MONDAY, June 15, 2026 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is investigating a multistate outbreak of infant botulism linked to Nara Organics Whole Milk Organic Powdered Infant Formula.Three infants in California, Pennsylvania and Washington have been diagnosed with toxin type A infections after consuming formula in April or May.Nara Organics Powdered Infant Formula was distributed nationally across Target retail stores, Target.com and Nara.com between July 2025 and June 2026. Nara Infant Formula is not distributed outside the U.S.The recalled products include:Nara Organics Whole Milk Infant Formula, 700g, with UPC: 860013251901Nara Organics Whole Milk Infant Formula, 400g, with UPC: 860013251918All lots now for sale are included in this voluntary recall. Look for these codes on the bottom of each can:408125075E14F2708125076E14F2708125083E14F2408125139E14F2708125141E14F2708125145E14F2708125174E14F2709125273E14F2709125280E14F2709125288E14F2409125307E14F270926019ENNB70926029ENNB70926035ENNB70926039ENNB70926042ENNBOfficials emphasize that this brand accounts for less than 1% of the U.S. formula market.The FDA urged parents to take immediate precautions."Customers should stop using the affected products immediately," it said in a news release. "If your baby has consumed this product and is presenting symptoms of infant botulism including, but not limited to vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, poor feeding, drooping eyelids and weak crying, please contact your healthcare provider for immediate care."Parents who have used this specific formula are encouraged to monitor their children closely for these signs. If a baby shows any symptoms, caregivers should seek emergency medical care immediately rather than waiting for a diagnosis.Following notification from the FDA, Nara Organics of New York City agreed to voluntarily recall all of its whole milk organic powdered formula products.While an investigation continues, officials have begun testing leftover samples collected from affected households. Because infant botulism is a severe, potentially fatal illness that occurs when bacterial spores colonize an infant's intestinal tract, authorities are treating this situation with high urgency.More informationVisit the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for more information on the ongoing investigation into this foodborne illness outbreak.SOURCES: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, outbreak advisory, June 13, 2026; U.S. Food and Drug Administration, company announcement, June 13, 2026.What This Means For YouThose who have any Nara Organics baby formula in their home should stop using it immediately and monitor their child for signs of illness..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter