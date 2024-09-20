Parents, Know the Nursery Products Most Linked to Infant Deaths

Over 170 U.S. children under 5 lose their lives annually due to unsafe nursery environments
Soft bedding, inclined sleepers and baby carriers are among the most dangerous products for sleeping babies, the CPSC says
Be sure to put baby to sleep on his or her back, in a crib with no soft bedding
FRIDAY, Sept. 20, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Each year, an average of 174 U.S. kids under the age of 5 lose their lives over causes linked to nursery products.
Many of these tragedies could be prevented, and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on Thursday issued a list of products deemed most hazardous.
Leading the list by far: Any soft bedding added into cribs, bassinets and playpens. These products alone were part of the cause of 126 child deaths between 2019 and 2021, the CPSC said.
Also implicated: Inclined infant "sleepers" and similar products, and infant carriers.
Together, soft bedding, inclined sleepers and baby carriers were tied to three-quarters (76%) of deaths, the agency said.
Many of these products are unnecessary as well as dangerous, said CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric.
“Babies aren’t little adults. They don’t need pillows and blankets to feel comfortable and safe when they sleep,” Hoehn-Saric said in a CPSC news release. “The safest way for your baby to sleep is without blankets, pillows, or other items surrounding them. A firm flat surface in a crib, bassinet, play yard or bedside sleeper with just a fitted sheet is all they need.”
Always put infants to bed on their backs, to cut the risk for sudden unexpected infant death syndrome (SIDS/SUID) and suffocation.
If your baby falls asleep while in a swing, bouncer, lounger or similar product, transfer them to a flat crib, bassinet or play yard or bedside sleeper without any soft bedding.
Avoid using any sleeper that is inclined more than 10 degrees, the agency said: Flat is always best.
If a baby is left in a rocker, glider, soother or swing, keep them supervised and don't let them fall asleep in these products.
And even if you buy a baby product secondhand, check that it's not under recall due to a safety hazard. You can quickly find that info at the CPSC.
More information
Find out more at Safe Kids Worldwide.
SOURCE: Consumer Product Safety Commission, news release, Sept. 18, 2024
Eliminate soft bedding from anywhere your infant might doze off, to cut their odds for sudden death.