Parents, Know the Nursery Products Most Linked to Infant Deaths

FRIDAY, Sept. 20, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Each year, an average of 174 U.S. kids under the age of 5 lose their lives over causes linked to nursery products.

Many of these tragedies could be prevented, and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on Thursday issued a list of products deemed most hazardous.

Leading the list by far: Any soft bedding added into cribs, bassinets and playpens. These products alone were part of the cause of 126 child deaths between 2019 and 2021, the CPSC said.

Also implicated: Inclined infant "sleepers" and similar products, and infant carriers.

Together, soft bedding, inclined sleepers and baby carriers were tied to three-quarters (76%) of deaths, the agency said.

Many of these products are unnecessary as well as dangerous, said CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric.

“Babies aren’t little adults. They don’t need pillows and blankets to feel comfortable and safe when they sleep,” Hoehn-Saric said in a CPSC news release. “The safest way for your baby to sleep is without blankets, pillows, or other items surrounding them. A firm flat surface in a crib, bassinet, play yard or bedside sleeper with just a fitted sheet is all they need.”

Always put infants to bed on their backs, to cut the risk for sudden unexpected infant death syndrome (SIDS/SUID) and suffocation.

If your baby falls asleep while in a swing, bouncer, lounger or similar product, transfer them to a flat crib, bassinet or play yard or bedside sleeper without any soft bedding.

Avoid using any sleeper that is inclined more than 10 degrees, the agency said: Flat is always best.

If a baby is left in a rocker, glider, soother or swing, keep them supervised and don't let them fall asleep in these products.

And even if you buy a baby product secondhand, check that it's not under recall due to a safety hazard. You can quickly find that info at the CPSC.

More information

Find out more at Safe Kids Worldwide.

SOURCE: Consumer Product Safety Commission, news release, Sept. 18, 2024