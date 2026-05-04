Parents’ Stress Tied to Children’s Mental Health, New Survey Finds

Key TakeawaysParents are stressing out about their kids’ mental healthAbout 97% of parents said they are stressed out by parentingTwo of the top sources of stress were kids’ behavioral issues and kids’ mental health.MONDAY, May 4, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Allison Tomlin, a mom of two boys in Hilliard, Ohio, knows what it’s like to worry about kids’ mental health — and how hard it is for parents to find the right approach.“A lot of times, parents are so focused on the fix that they dismiss the feelings,” Tomlin said. “Then kids shut down because if they're not being seen as a person first and just a problem. Kids are often like, ‘Well, I'm just not going to have that conversation.’ ”Tomlin isn’t alone, a new survey says.Children’s mental health is an increasing source of stress for parents, the survey by The Kids Mental Health Foundation found.Nearly all parents (97%) reported that they felt stress related to parenting in the past month, the survey showed. Nearly 1 in 3 (30%) said they experienced stress "often.”And two of the top sources of stress are children’s behavioral issues (35%) or children’s emotional and mental health (26%), the survey found.Unfortunately, nearly half of parents (46%) said their stress makes their children more anxious or worried.“Parents today are aware of the importance of focusing on children’s mental health when it comes to raising them. The problem is that this generation of parents is the first to try and do this,” Ariana Hoet, executive clinical director of The Kids Mental Health Foundation, said in a news release.“So, we hear, ‘I don't have a model. I don't know how to talk about mental health. I don't know how to build mental wellness in my home.’ Parents are constantly worried, ‘Am I doing it wrong?’ ” she said.Parents need to take care of their mental health, because their stress can set the tone for the home, Hoet said.She recommends that parents notice what causes them stress and make changes where possible. They also should find time for connection and joy.With their mental health in good shape, parents then can support their kids, Hoet said.Daily conversations, regular routines and managing behaviors can help build a solid basis for good mental health among kids, she said.“What we're recommending is based on research. It's what helps parents build their children’s mental health,” Hoet said. “Parents can feel like, ‘OK, I know exactly what to do’ and take that stress away from the decision making.”Tomlin said she’s been using tips from The Kids Mental Health Foundation to help her children feel heard.“We're having the hard conversations. We're talking about the feelings. We're talking about the emotions,” she said. “And sometimes as uncomfortable as it is for adults, it's just a privilege to be able to be raising kids in a time where we're putting mental health as a priority.”Parents also shouldn’t sweat it if they make a mistake or two, Hoet said. Both sides can grow from mistakes.“Just model what it's like to make mistakes, what it's like to apologize and take accountability, and you'll be OK,” Hoet said. “You're repairing the relationship. The relationship is what matters.”The online survey involved 1,081 parents of children younger than 18, and took place from Feb. 27 to March 2. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.More informationThe Kids Mental Health Foundation has more on stress in children and adults.SOURCE: Nationwide Children’s Hospital, news release, April 29, 2026 .What This Means For YouParents should make sure to manage their stress so they can better care for their children’s mental health..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter