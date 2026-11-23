Key TakeawaysParental tobacco use in the home appears linked to a higher odds of teens using tobacco, alcohol or marijuana themselvesParental vaping seemed to be worse than smoking in this regard, research showedGetting parents to quit tobacco use might shield the whole family.MONDAY, Nov. 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) — When parents vape or smoke at home, they might be giving the green light for teens to use tobacco, drink or smoke weed, a new study finds.The study found that adolescents living in homes where a parent smoked or vaped were 15 times more likely to engage in some form of "high-risk substance abuse" compared to teens whose parents abstained from tobacco.“This study shows that household tobacco and e-cigarette use isn’t just a parental health issue. It’s a risk factor for adolescent substance use," said lead study author and pediatrician Dr. Brian Jenssen. He's also an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine in Philadelphia.The findings were published today in Pediatrics.The new study looked at 2025-2026 data from more than 60,000 adolescents cared for in the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) network. The teens answered questions on their health and lifestyle, and their parents gave information on their use of tobacco products.Nearly a quarter (23.6%) of adolescents living in a home where a parent and one other adult used tobacco products said they were using such products themselves, the study found.That's compared to 13.5% of teens who did so when only one parent smoked or vaped at home, and 2% for teens who lived in homes where tobacco products were never used.Parental vaping was actually a worse influence on kids than parental smoking, the research showed. Adolescents living in a home where a parent vaped had nearly six times the odds of smoking or vaping themselves, while children of a parent who smoked faced 2.6 times the odds.Similar differences in risk between parental vaping and smoking were also seen when it came to teens' odds of drinking alcohol or using marijuana, Jenssen's group noted.The study couldn't prove cause-and-effect; it could only point to associations between parents' tobacco use and their teens' substance use, the researchers said.Jenssen said pediatricians need to be aware of a parent's smoking or vaping as they treat kids.“Every time a parent comes in for their child’s checkup, we have an opportunity to protect not just one patient, but the whole family,” he said in a CHOP news release.More informationNeed help quitting vaping or smoking? Head to Smokefree.gov.SOURCE: Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, news release, Nov. 19, 2026 .What This Means For YouIf you smoke or vape around your teen, it may encourage them to do the same or even drink or use weed..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter