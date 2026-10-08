Child Health

Is Raw Milk Safe For Kids? Pediatricians Warn About The Risks

Updated AAP policy says pasteurized dairy offers the same nutrition without the danger
food, eating and dairy products concept - close up of female hand pouring milk from bottle to glass
lev dolgachov/Adobe Stock
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