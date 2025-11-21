Recalled Baby Formula Still on Store Shelves as Botulism Cases Rise

Key TakeawaysRecalled ByHeart baby formula is still being found in storesAt least 31 babies have been hospitalized in 15 statesThe formula tested positive for dangerous botulism bacteria.FRIDAY, Nov. 21, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Health officials are warning parents that recalled ByHeart baby formula is still showing up on store shelves, even as lab tests confirm it was contaminated with dangerous bacteria tied to a growing botulism outbreak.ByHeart said that outside lab testing found Clostridium botulinum, the bacteria that causes infant botulism, in some of the formula samples. This is the same bacteria linked to hospitalizations in more than 30 babies."We are working to investigate the facts, conduct ongoing testing to identify the source, and ensure this does not happen to families again," the company said on its website.So far, at least 31 babies in 15 states have been hospitalized for infant botulism since August, according to federal officials. The babies range in age from about 2 weeks to 6 months old, with the most recent case reported on Nov. 13.No deaths have been reported, CNN said.Despite a nationwide recall, officials in multiple states are still finding ByHeart products on store shelves.In Oregon, 9 out of more than 150 stores checked still carried the formula. In Minnesota, inspectors checked 119 locations between Nov. 13 and Nov. 17 and found recalled products in four stores.An Arizona official also confirmed that the product was still for sale there."No affected product should be sold or consumed," Minnesota officials said in a statement to CNN.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has inspected ByHeart manufacturing facilities in Allerton, Iowa, and Portland, Oregon, but no findings from those inspections have yet been released.Botulism is a rare but serious illness that can cause paralysis and breathing failure in babies. Symptoms may take up to 30 days to appear and include constipation, poor feeding, loss of head control, weakness, difficulty swallowing or breathing and decreased facial expression, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.CDC also advises parents and caregivers to wash items and surfaces that may have touched the formula with hot soapy water or in the dishwasher.ByHeart formula was sold nationwide at retailers like Target and Walmart for about $42 per can. Walmart said it removed the product and blocked any further sales. Customers can return the formula for a refund.California health officials have launched a new hotline at 1-833-398-2022 to help families. It operates daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. PT.Federal and state health officials urge parents to stop using the formula immediately. They also suggest writing “DO NOT USE” on the container and saving it for at least one month in case symptoms emerge and testing is needed.More informationThe Mayo Clinic has more on botulism.SOURCE: CNN, Nov. 19, 2025 .What This Means For YouParents and caregivers who have ByHeart baby formula at home should stop using it right away. The label should be checked and marked "DO NOT USE" and the product should be returned for a refund.