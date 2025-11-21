Child Health

Recalled Baby Formula Still on Store Shelves as Botulism Cases Rise

At least 31 babies have been hospitalized in 15 states
A photo of the recalled infant formula from ByHeart
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Recalls
Infants
Food Recalls

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com