Study Says Stress, Weight And Hormones Alter Timing of Puberty in Girls

Key TakeawaysHigh stress and body weight can trigger hormonal changes that speed up puberty by seven monthsAndrogens and progesterone play a larger role in starting puberty than previously understood Managing childhood stress and maintaining a healthy weight may help delay early puberty and reduce future health risks.THURSDAY, April 16, 2026 (HealthDay News) — For decades, doctors have noticed that girls are entering puberty at increasingly younger ages without a clear reason to explain it.While many have pointed to diet or environment, a new Columbia University study points to a complex triple threat: High stress, hormones and body mass index (BMI, an estimate of body fat based on height and weight).The research — recently published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism — reveals that when these three factors converge, the biological clock may accelerate by more than a half-year. Specifically, girls with high levels of stress hormones and a higher BMI entered puberty, on average, seven months earlier than girls with low hormone levels.While scientists traditionally focus on estrogen as the primary driver of female development, this study took a closer look a full map of various hormones in the body. They found that glucocorticoids (stress hormones), progesterone and androgens (hormones often associated with males) were the real drivers of early breast development in girls.“While stress and BMI have long been recognized as independent predictors of puberty, few studies have examined how they interact with a girl’s hormones,” said study leader Lauren Houghton, assistant professor of epidemiology at Columbia Mailman School of Public Health in New York City. “Our findings challenge conventional research that has largely focused on estrogen and body size, highlighting instead the role of stress and androgens — typically thought of as male hormones — in shaping pubescent development,” she added in a news release.The study tracked the following hormonal patterns:Glucocorticoids, androgens and progesterone: Higher levels were strongly linked to an earlier and longer puberty. Estrogen: Surprisingly, certain estrogen metabolites were linked to a delayed onset, rather than an earlier one.Researchers analyzed data from the LEGACY Girls Study, which followed 1,040 girls between the ages of 6 and 13 across the U.S. and Canada. They focused on 327 girls who provided urine samples before puberty began. Mothers also provided detailed information on family history, birth weight and their child’s race and ethnicity.Early, or precocious puberty in girls is defined as breast development or pubic hair growth before age 7 or 8. But researchers noted that screening between ages 8 and 10 may also pinpoint girls at risk for later menstrual and breast health issues. Early puberty is not just a social challenge; it has long-term medical consequences, researchers said. Girls who go through puberty very early face a higher risk of one day developing breast cancer.In the study, results remained consistent whether or not a girl had a family history of breast cancer. This suggests that environment and lifestyle play a key role in start of puberty.“Stress-reducing interventions and healthy lifestyle changes may help delay early puberty and improve long-term health outcomes,” Houghton said. By focusing on pediatric care and public health strategies to lower stress and encourage healthy weights, experts hope to slow this ongoing trend.More informationThe National Institute of Child Health and Human Development has more about puberty and child development.SOURCES: Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, news release, April 13, 2026; The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, April 7, 2026.What This Means For YouBecause early puberty is linked to higher health risks later in life, strategies to prevent it could help protect a girl's long-term health..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter