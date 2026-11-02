Toddler Snacks Pulled From Costco, Target, Walmart And Other Stores Over Choking Danger

Key TakeawaysThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns parents not to serve Once Upon a Farm Tractor Wheels toddler barsChewed bars can form a sticky clump that the Heimlich maneuver and back blows may not dislodgeAll flavors and lot codes are recalled; throw the bars out or return unopened packages for a refund.MONDAY, Nov. 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Parents and caregivers should stop serving Once Upon a Farm Tractor Wheels toddler bars right away because they could cause deadly choking, federal health officials warn.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued the advisory Friday after hearing from families whose toddlers couldn’t breathe after eating the organic soft-baked bars.The children were between 18 months and 2½ years old. In each case, a bar fully blocked the child’s airway, the agency said.The problem seems to be how the bars break down in a young child’s mouth. Once chewed, they can turn into a dry, gummy clump that lodges in the throat, according to the FDA.That clump may not budge even with standard first aid for choking, such as back blows or the Heimlich maneuver (quick, upward thrusts to the belly).Some of the children needed help from emergency responders and were kept in the hospital for observation.Once Upon a Farm, based in Berkeley, California, agreed to recall the product after the FDA told it about the reports. The company said its decision followed three consumer complaints.The recall covers every Tractor Wheels bar, no matter the flavor, package size, lot code or expiration date. Flavors include:Apple, Sweet Potato & SpinachStrawberry, Pumpkin & BeetBanana, Pumpkin & CauliflowerThe company said its other products aren’t part of the recall. It’s working with the FDA to get the bars off store shelves and make sure families have the information they need.The bars were sold online nationwide and in stores in 45 states and Puerto Rico. Retailers include Costco, Target and Walmart.The bars may also show up on Amazon and through other third-party sellers, the FDA noted.If you have the bars at home, throw them out, the agency advises. Stores should stop selling them.The company is also offering refunds. You can return unopened packages to the store where you bought them or email care@uponafarm.com.“We know that parents place their trust in us every time they buy one of our products,” Once Upon a Farm said in its recall announcement. “We fell short of that, and that is why we are taking these aggressive actions.”If a child is choking and first aid doesn’t clear the airway, call 911 right away, the FDA said.More informationThe Mayo Clinic has more information about what to do in a choking emergency.SOURCES: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Oct. 30, 2026; Once Upon a Farm, company announcement, Oct. 30, 2026.What This Means For YouParents who have Once Upon a Farm Tractor Wheels bars at home should not give them to their toddler. The bars should be thrown away or returned unopened for a refund..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter