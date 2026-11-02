Child Health

Toddler Snacks Pulled From Costco, Target, Walmart And Other Stores Over Choking Danger

The FDA says Once Upon a Farm Tractor Wheels bars can form a sticky clump that standard choking first aid may not clear
Recalled Once Upon A Farm Tractor Wheels, Organic Toddler Soft Baked-Bars
Once Upon a Farm
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