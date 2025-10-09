Deion Sanders Returns to Practice After Surgery for Blood Clots

Key TakeawaysDeion Sanders returned to football practice Wednesday after surgery to remove blood clots from his left legThe 58-year-old has had at least 16 surgeries in recent years for circulation and cancer-related issuesSanders has continued to coach despite his health setbacks and plans to remain active with the team.THURSDAY, Oct. 9, 2025 (HealthDay News) — University of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders said Tuesday he was undergoing surgery to treat ongoing blood clot issues, and less than a day after the procedure, returned to practice Wednesday.The 58-year-old coach had shared earlier in the week that he was in “a lot of pain” during last Saturday’s 35-21 loss to Texas Christian University (TCU), where he was seen limping along the sidelines and removing his left shoe because of discomfort.“He looked like he looked last week at practice,” said Christopher Neely of Thee Pregame Network, one of Sanders’ favorite YouTube channels.Neely added on The Morning Run podcast that Sanders was “involved” and “engaged” at practice but likely still in pain following surgery.The surgery was Sanders’ 16th procedure in recent years, according to a video posted by his son, Deion Sanders Jr. He was accompanied to the hospital by his son, former NFL player Adam “Pacman” Jones and actress Karrueche Tran.Sanders — the only person to play in both a Super Bowl and a World Series — has battled recurring vascular issues for several years. In 2021, while coaching at Jackson State, he developed blood clots and compartment syndrome, which led to the amputation of two toes and the removal of part of his calf muscle. He later used a motorized wheelchair to return to coaching.In 2023, Sanders underwent another procedure to remove clots in his legs and missed part of the Pac-12 media event but no games. Earlier this year, he had his bladder removed after doctors discovered a cancerous tumor during a medical exam related to his circulation problems.Despite the health challenges, Sanders has continued coaching without missing significant time."I trust God with all my heart and all my soul and all my mind," Sanders said. More informationThe Cleveland Clinic has more on blood clots.SOURCES: ESPN, Oct. 7, 2025; USA Today, Oct. 8, 2025.What This Means For YouBlood clots can recur and cause serious complications if untreated..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter