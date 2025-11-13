Global Tuberculosis Cases Hit Record High, WHO Warns

Key TakeawaysAbout 8.3 million new TB cases were reported worldwide in 2024TB deaths dropped slightly to 1.23 million, showing some recovery after COVID-19 disruptionsExperts warn that funding cuts could reverse progress in treatment and testing.THURSDAY, Nov. 13, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Global tuberculosis (TB) cases climbed again last year, reaching their highest level on record, according to new data from the World Health Organization (WHO).The agency reported 8.3 million new TB cases worldwide in 2024, surpassing a record set the previous year. That figure represents about 78% of all estimated infections, meaning many people with the disease still go undiagnosed.Despite the rising number of infections, TB-related deaths declined slightly: 1.23 million deaths in 2024, down from 1.25 million in 2023.The increase in diagnosed cases may reflect progress after disruptions during the COVID pandemic, according to the WHO’s annual report, which includes data from 184 countries.In the United States, TB cases also rose for a second consecutive year, reaching their highest level in more than 12 years, The Associated Press reported. Most cases in the U.S. occur among people born outside the country, data shows.TB is caused by bacteria that attack the lungs. It is spread through the air when someone with an active infection coughs or sneezes. Although about a quarter of the world’s population carries the bacteria, only a small fraction become sick.Without treatment, TB can be deadly and remains one of the top causes of death worldwide.The WHO warned that funding to fight TB has stalled, raising concerns that recent budget cuts in the U.S. could slow progress.More informationThe Mayo Clinic has more on tuberculosis.SOURCE: The Associated Press, Nov. 12, 2025.What This Means For YouHealth experts urge continued funding in TB prevention, testing and treatment..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter