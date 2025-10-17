Oscar-Winning Icon Diane Keaton Died From Bacterial Pneumonia

Key TakeawaysThe cause of death for Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton was revealed ThursdayShe died Saturday at age 79 Directors and collaborators remembered her for her creativity and brilliance.FRIDAY, Oct. 17, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton, whose decades-long career made her one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars, died from primary bacterial pneumonia, according to a death certificate made public Thursday.The certificate listed no underlying causes of death, and said no autopsy was performed. Keaton died Saturday at age 79.She appeared in more than 100 films and television shows, earning praise for both her comedic and dramatic performances, The New York Times reported.She won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1978 for her role in "Annie Hall" and received three additional nominations for "Reds" (1982), "Marvin’s Room" (1997) and "Something’s Gotta Give" (2004).Her final film, "Summer Camp" (2024), was a comedy about lifelong friends reuniting at their childhood sleepaway camp.Tributes poured in from directors and collaborators across the industry.Woody Allen, who directed her in "Annie Hall" and several other films, said he “made movies for an audience of one, Diane Keaton,” The Times reported.Francis Ford Coppola, who cast Keaton in "The Godfather" trilogy, called her “creativity personified.”Director and screenwriter Nancy Meyers, who worked with Keaton on "Something’s Gotta Give," described her as a “brilliant actress who time and again laid herself bare to tell our stories.”More informationThe Cleveland Clinic has more on pneumonia.SOURCE: The New York Times, Oct. 16, 2025.What This Means For YouA vaccine can provide protection against some forms of pneumonia. Ask your doctor if one is right for you..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter