Virtual Therapy Sessions Improve Lives Of Kids With Lupus

Key TakeawaysWeekly virtual therapy sessions can help improve symptoms in kids and teens with lupusThe program is called Treatment and Education Approach for Childhood-onset lupus, or TEACHSessions reduced depression and fatigue levels in just six weeks.MONDAY, July 20, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Children with lupus may have a new resource to manage symptoms. A virtual therapy program out of Michigan State University relieved mental health symptoms of depression and anxiety for kids with the autoimmune disorder.The therapy program is called Treatment and Education Approach for Childhood-onset lupus, or TEACH. The program uses cognitive behavioral therapy and mindfulness meditation strategies to improve symptoms. Lupus can be a complex and debilitating condition, especially for children. In addition to physical symptoms like fatigue and pain, lupus can lead to mental health symptoms like depression and anxiety. Kids can experience the disease more severely and lack coping tools. The goal of TEACH is to help them learn to manage their symptoms. Participants go through weekly remote sessions with a behavioral care provider. They learn techniques such as relaxation strategies and stress management. The program is intended to complement a medical regimen, not replace it. Results of a TEACH clinical trial were published in Arthritis Care and Research. It found that kids who went through the TEACH program improved symptoms of depression and anxiety in just six weekly sessions. Pain scores did not significantly improve, but associated mental health symptoms did. TEACH was created by Natoshia Cunningham, an associate professor and pediatric psychologist in the the MSU College of Human Medicine."I was really drawn to helping young lupus patients because they have a complex medical condition,” she explained in a news release. “The associated mental health challenges can be complicated, and many children who have lupus are from marginalized groups," Cunningham continued. "Despite the need, they are not necessarily identified nor provided access to behavioral health care."One current TEACH researcher is a former participant of the program herself. Isabella Colindres was diagnosed with lupus at age 16 and participated in early trials of TEACH. “I felt supported, understood and safe in a way I had never experienced in a medical setting before,” Colindres explained in a news release. “Over those six weeks of remote cognitive behavioral therapy sessions, I learned a practical skill set that helped me manage fatigue, pain and the heavy mental load and brain fog that often accompany lupus."The upshot? "I started sleeping better, thinking more clearly and feeling more in control of my health, especially as I learned to challenge intrusive and unhelpful thoughts," she said. "TEACH genuinely helped me feel like myself again.”Current lupus treatments are focused on the physical symptoms of the disease, so TEACH proponents say the program is needed to help with the emotional aspects.Lupus is often diagnosed during the teenage years, according to Dr. Andrea Knight, a pediatric rheumatologist at Toronto Hospital for Sick Children and a collaborator on the TEACH program and research."Kids can go from being healthy to having a potentially fatal condition that requires a lot of changes in their life," Knight said in a news release. "This also affects the family dynamic.” In addition to helping kids manage lupus symptoms, TEACH helps parents learn management strategies, too, Cunningham said. More informationTo find out more information about lupus, visit the Lupus Foundation of America. SOURCE: Michigan State University, news release, April 19, 2026 .What This Means For YouLupus can be a challenging condition for children and lead to significant mental health symptoms. A virtual therapy program called TEACH can help children better manage their disease and mental health..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter