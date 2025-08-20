AAP Issues New Vaccine Guidelines That Differ From U.S. Government Advice

Key TakeawaysThe American Academy of Pediatrics recommends COVID shots for children ages 6 months to 2 yearsThe guidance differs from federal government advice under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.AAP also updated recommendations for RSV and flu vaccines.WEDNESDAY, Aug. 20, 2025 (HealthDay News) — For the first time in 30 years, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has issued vaccine recommendations that differ from U.S. government guidelines.In new guidance released Tuesday, the AAP strongly recommends COVID-19 vaccines for children between 6 months and 2 years of age. For older children, shots are also advised but ultimately left to parents’ discretion.That contradicts recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).Under U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the CDC does not recommend COVID shots for healthy children of any age but says families may choose to get the vaccine after consulting with a doctor, CBS News reported.In a statement, AAP President Dr. Susan Kressly said "the AAP will continue to provide recommendations for immunizations that are rooted in science and are in the best interest of the health of infants, children and adolescents."She added: “Pediatricians know how important routine childhood immunizations are in keeping children, families and their communities healthy and thriving.”However, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has some concerns.In a statement to CBS News, HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon said the American people “deserve confidence that medical recommendations are based solely on science and public health.”He made a direct appeal to the pediatricians’ group."We call on the AAP to strengthen conflict-of-interest safeguards and keep its publications free from financial influence, ensuring every recommendation reflects only the best interests of America's children," Nixon added.Dr. Céline Gounder, CBS News medical contributor and editor-at-large for public health at KFF Health News, urged parents to stay on top of routine vaccinations."Parents should really stick the course and make sure that their children get all of the routine childhood vaccinations," Gounder said.She added that the AAP’s new COVID advice mostly reaffirms what it has said in the past."The first encounter with COVID should be with the shot, not with the virus," Gounder said. "There is still a very high risk in younger children, particularly 6 months to 2 years, for hospitalization and severe complications if they get COVID."The AAP also updated its guidance for RSV and flu vaccines, CBS News reported. It recommends:RSV: Infants younger than 8 months should get an RSV immunization unless protected because their parent was vaccinated during pregnancy. Children ages 8 to 19 months at high risk for severe illness should also get vaccinated.Flu: Annual flu vaccines are recommended for all children 6 months and older, unless there’s a medical reason not to get the shot.More informationThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on COVID vaccines.SOURCES: American Academy of Pediatrics, Aug. 19, 2025; CBS News, Aug. 19, 2025.What This Means For YouThese updated recommendations may affect a child's vaccination schedule. Parents should talk with their pediatrician to decide what’s best..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter