Diabetes Treatment Might Ease Gum Disease, Too

MONDAY, Sept. 23, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Diabetes can worsen the state of your gums, but a new study suggests that diabetes medications may undo some of that damage.

Researchers in Japan found a positive turnaround in markers of gum well-being after people with diabetes received medication.

"Promoting collaboration between medical and dental care from the early stages of diabetes can significantly contribute to preventing the onset and progression of periodontal disease in diabetic patients," said study senior author Dr. Masae Kuboniwa. She's an associate professor of preventive dentistry at Osaka University.

Links between periodontal health, heart disease and diabetes have long been observed.

In the new trial, Kuboniwa and colleagues had 29 people with type 2 diabetes undergo two weeks of "intensive" therapy with diabetes medicines. None of the patients underwent any professional dental care during the time period.

Reporting recently in the journal Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism, the Japanese team found that not only did medication boost levels of glycoalbumin -- a marker of blood sugar control -- but it also lowered what's known as the Periodontal Inflamed Surface Area (PISA), a measurement of gum inflammation.

As the gum's PISA scores improved, that was reflected in improvements throughout the body, in terms of blood flow and an easing of neuropathy.

"This study demonstrates that improving periodontal disease in diabetic patients requires not only periodontal treatment but also early diabetes management," Kuboniwa said in a university news release.

The new findings "are expected to advance our understanding of the mechanisms underlying the relationship between diabetes and periodontal disease," she said.

