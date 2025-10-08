Halloween Candy Tips to Keep Kids’ Teeth Healthy

Key TakeawaysSticky, hard and sour candy can damage teeth or lead to cavitiesChocolate, sugar-free gum and savory snacks are better choicesExperts recommend setting candy limits and brushing before bed to avoid teeth damage overtime.WEDNESDAY, Oct. 8, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Halloween is all about costumes, candy and fun, but all that sugar can take a toll on your child’s teeth.Dr. Cheen Loo, chair of pediatric dentistry at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in Boston, shares ways families can enjoy the treats without letting tooth decay join the party.Candy that can be tough on the teeth:Sticky candies: Caramels, gummies and taffy cling to teeth and are tough to brush away. "The longer your teeth are exposed to sugar, the more likely you are to get cavities," Loo explained.Hard candies: Lollipops and jawbreakers take time to dissolve. "Biting down on them can also crack or chip teeth," she said.Sour candies: These are "double trouble," Loo said. They combine sugar with acid, which erodes enamel and feeds bacteria.Better, tooth-friendly treats:Chocolate: It melts quickly and doesn’t stick to teeth for long.Sugar-free gum: Helps produce saliva, which washes away food particles and neutralizes acid.Savory snacks: Cheese, nuts or whole-grain crackers are tasty alternatives.Non-food goodies: Offer small toys, stickers or temporary tattoos instead of candy.Smart Halloween candy habits:Set limits: Let kids keep only a few favorites and "trade the rest for a special gift," Loo suggested.Eat candy with meals: More saliva is produced during meals, helping protect teeth from sugar and acid. "Avoid grazing on candy throughout the day or eating them before bed," Loo added.Brush before bed: Always have kids brush after candy and rinse with water to wash away leftover sugar.Extra tips for parents:Create a simple “candy plan” together before Halloween night."Establish clear rules for when candy can be eaten," Loo said. This can help kiddos avoid late-night snacking.Encourage moderation. Candy should be an occasional treat, not an all-day snack.More informationThe University of Alabama at Birmingham has more about the effects of candy on your teeth.SOURCE: Tufts University, news release, Oct. 7, 2025.What This Means For YouLet your kids enjoy Halloween, but help them make smarter candy choices, set limits and brush before bed to protect their teeth from cavities..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter