TikTok Craze 'Extra Hard' Gum Won't Chisel Your Jawline. It Might Even Hurt You

MONDAY, Aug. 12, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- “Extra-hard” chewing gum is being touted on social media as a means of developing a chiseled jawline.

This sort of gum is promoted as a gym for “facial fitness,” toning and tightening the muscles around the jaw.

But experts say there’s little evidence to back these claims.

“These products have very limited scientific research,” said Dr. James Ruggiero, chair of dentistry at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey.

In fact, hard chewing gum can actually damage a person’s mouth, Ruggiero added.

Chewing with excessive force can put a lot of pressure on teeth, causing them to crack or chip, Ruggiero explained. The risk is even higher if cavities or other dental problems have already weakened a person’s teeth.

The constant movement of the jaw can also strain the temporomandibular join (TMJ), the hinge that connects the jawbone to the skull.

A person with TMJ problems can suffer from pain, clicking or popping sounds when moving the jaw, or difficulty opening or closing the mouth.

“Chewing extra hard gum can be extremely detrimental to your oral health, causing significant damage to your teeth and jaw,” Ruggiero said in a university news release.

Ruggiero noted that any changes produced by facial exercises are likely to be subtle, particularly if a person is carrying extra weight -- much as sit-ups won’t automatically lead to six-pack abs.

Losing weight through a balanced diet and regular exercise could help a person develop a better jawline much more effectively than chewing hard gum, Ruggiero said.

More information

The University of Utah has more on excessive chewing and jaw pain.

SOURCE: Hackensack University, news release