Tooth Loss Could Point to Serious Heart Issues

TUESDAY, July 30, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- A healthy mouth also means a healthy heart, a new review suggests.

People who’ve lost teeth are more likely to die from heart problems – and the more teeth lost, the higher the risk, researchers found.

“Our findings clearly show that tooth loss is not just a dental issue, but a significant predictor of cardiovascular disease mortality,” said lead researcher Dr. Anita Aminoshariae, a professor with the Case Western Reserve University School of Dental Medicine in Cleveland.

“Maintaining good oral health is essential, not only for a healthy smile, but also for a healthy heart,” Aminoshariae added in a Case Western news release. “This study underscores the importance of regular dental check-ups and preventive care to reduce the risk of serious cardiovascular events.”

For the new review, researchers pooled data from 12 previous studies examining the association between tooth loss and heart-related death.

The data revealed that people who’d lost several teeth had a 66% higher chance of dying from heart problems, compared to those who didn’t.

People who’d lost all their teeth had an even higher risk of heart-related death, results show.

The new study was published recently in the Journal of Endodontics.

The point at which risk skyrocketed appeared to be 10 or fewer teeth, researchers noted.

"The magic number is 10,” Aminoshariae said. “For those who had 10 teeth or less, they’re in trouble.”

SOURCE: Case Western Reserve University, news release, July 25, 2024