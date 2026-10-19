Worried About Your Teen? Check Their Dental Exam Results For A Window Into Their Well-Being

Key TakeawaysDental exams provide a window into a teenager’s well-beingMany health problems are linked to poor oral healthTeens also face age-related problems like braces or wisdom tooth removal.MONDAY, Oct. 19, 2026 (HealthDay News) — You can tell a lot about your teen from their oral health, says a new American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) report.Many teenage health problems — eating disorders, smoking, drug use, sexually transmitted diseases — can be uncovered by examining their mouth, teeth and gums, the AAP says in a clinical report titled Oral Health for Adolescents.“A teenager’s oral health offers a window into their overall well-being,” said report co-author Dr. Cora Collette Breuner, a professor of pediatrics at Seattle Children’s Hospital.“As pediatricians, we might catch a chronic illness that presents early as an oral health condition or identify a condition that requires the immediate attention of a dentist,” Breuner said in a news release. “The pediatrician can also counsel patients on how to prevent injury during sports and recreational activities, such as wearing a properly fitted mouth guard.”The clinical report noted that:Teens with bulimia have five times higher odds of irreversible erosion of tooth enamel, due to oral exposure to stomach acid.Weed, ecstasy and methamphetamine contribute to tooth decay, in part by causing dry mouth.Smoking can cause gum inflammation and increase risk of oral cancers.Sexually transmitted infections can cause a red throat and mouth ulcers or growths.Risky behaviors like skateboarding or riding e-bikes can cause broken and lost teeth during crashes if mouth guards aren’t used.During the teenage years, boys and girls have a higher risk of age-related dental problems like the need to remove impacted wisdom teeth, have braces fitted, or wear a mouthguard due to improper jaw movement, the report says. Teens also face many everyday dental challenges if they don’t regularly brush and floss, including cavities, bad breath and inflamed gums.“The adolescent years are a critical time for instilling good habits, like twice-daily toothbrushing and regular dental visits,” lead researcher Dr. Susan Fisher-Owens, a professor of pediatrics with the University of California, San Francisco, said in a news release. “Your pediatrician may ask about pain, bleeding gums, dry mouth, and changes in eating and drinking patterns as part of a routine physical exam,” she added.The report also noted that many teenagers don’t have access to dental care, including those who are homeless, in foster care, held in juvenile detention facilities, or are immigrants or refugees.“Every teen deserves to have a dental home and regular preventive care,” Fisher-Owens said. “By strengthening connections between medical and dental providers, pediatricians can help identify problems earlier and improve health outcomes.”More informationThe American Dental Association has more on dental health for teens.SOURCES: American Academy of Pediatrics, news release, Oct. 19, 2026; American Academy of Pediatrics, clinical report, October 2026.What This Means For YouParents can take notes about teens’ possible health risks from their dental exams..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter