A Bedroom Air Purifier May Help Prevent Blood Sugar Spikes

Key TakeawaysBedroom air purifiers may improve blood sugar controlFilters reduce harmful airborne particles by 36% and daily blood sugar fluctuations by nearly 8%Researchers say cleaner air may support better insulin function, but more studies are needed.TUESDAY, Nov. 10, 2026 (HealthDay News) — An air purifier in your bedroom may do more than help you breathe easier.New research suggests it could also help keep your blood sugar steadier.Researchers studied 150 adults with prediabetes who ran air purifiers in their bedrooms around the clock for four weeks.The participants wore continuous glucose monitors for a week before and again after to track changes in blood sugar."None of these folks knew which arm they were in, and we asked them to not make any major dietary changes," said lead author Dr. Sharine Wittkopp of NYU Langone Health in New York City.She and her colleagues found that the filters made a difference."The folks who used true filters had a reduction in variability or better glycemic control compared to folks who had the sham filters," she said.The working HEPA filters cut harmful air particles by 36%.That cleaner air came with a nearly 8% reduction in daily blood sugar fluctuations — and smaller blood sugar spikes after breakfast.Researchers think air pollution may interfere with how the body uses insulin, making blood sugar harder to control."We've seen these associations that when pollution goes up, blood sugar goes up, along with a number of other bad health outcomes," Wittkopp said. "So filtered air then is better and could reverse those changes. And that's what we were hoping to show. That's what we did show."More research is needed to see whether the benefits last or can help prevent diabetes.And while air purifiers won't replace diet, exercise or medication, Wittkopp said they're an easy, affordable addition."There's no healthy amount of pollution for us to take in, so for my patients, I do recommend this as one more thing they could do to try to improve their health," she said.The findings were presented Sunday in Chicago at an American Heart Association meeting. Research presented at medical meetings is considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.More informationWebMD has more on air purifiers.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, Nov. 10, 2026 .What This Means For YouUsing an air purifier in your bedroom may help stabilize your blood sugar by reducing harmful air pollution..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter