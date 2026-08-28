Diabetes

FDA Authorizes First Wearable To Track Both Ketones And Blood Sugar

New sensor alerts people with diabetes when ketone levels start climbing toward a dangerous emergency
Abbott Libre Duo 10
Abbott
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