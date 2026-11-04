GLP-1 Drugs Can Help Reverse Prediabetes, Researchers Report

Key TakeawaysWeight-loss drugs can help people reverse prediabetesPeople with prediabetes were better able to avoid type 2 diabetes and get their blood sugar back to normal levelsThey also were less likely to suffer heart attacks, stroke or heart failure.WEDNESDAY, Nov. 4, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Cutting-edge weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Zepbound are helping people reverse prediabetes and avoid heart attack and stroke more effectively than standard diabetes medications, a new study says.People with prediabetes had 53% better odds of getting their blood sugar levels back to normal if they were taking a GLP-1 drug rather than the diabetes drug metformin, researchers are slated to report Monday at the annual meeting of the American Heart Association (AHA) in Chicago.They also were less likely to develop type 2 diabetes or suffer life-threatening heart problems on a GLP-1, researchers said.“The great news with prediabetes is that it’s still possible to reverse the progression of the disease,” investigator Dr. Vinicius de Sousa Barzon Serra said in a news release. He is a research fellow in the department of cardiovascular medicine at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona. “This research may add to the case for considering GLP-1 medications earlier for certain patients, rather than waiting until they develop Type 2 diabetes,” he said.Nearly 40% of Americans have prediabetes, in which high blood sugar levels serve as a precursor to full-blown type 2 diabetes, researchers said in background notes. Each year, up to 10% of people with prediabetes progress to type 2 diabetes.For the new study, researchers examined medical records for more than 250,000 adults with prediabetes and obesity. Half were taking metformin and the other half a GLP-1 drug like semaglutide, tirzepatide, liraglutide or dulaglutide.The adults were treated at 104 different hospitals between 2010 and 2023, and researchers followed their progress for roughly three years on average.Results showed that people taking GLP-1s had a 53% higher chance of achieving normal blood sugar levels, a 31% lower risk of progressing to type 2 diabetes and a 41% lower risk of death from any cause.Those on GLP-1 drugs also suffered 15% fewer heart attacks, 20% fewer strokes, 25% fewer cases of heart failure and 8% fewer cases of an irregular heartbeat syndrome called atrial fibrillation.“The main effect these findings could have is on the shared decision-making discussion between doctors and patients exploring various treatment options, and the pros and cons for each,” Serra said.“Metformin is still a first-line treatment choice. It is safe, inexpensive and has a long track record,” he said. “This is less about replacing one medication with another and more about discussing additional options with specific patients.”Patients also shouldn’t assume that GLP-1 drugs will do all the heavy lifting required to improve their health, Serra added.“It’s important to note that an essential component of prediabetes treatment is lifestyle changes to manage weight, including diet and exercise and considering medications, including metformin, based on each individual’s overall health and any other medical conditions,” Serra said.These benefits are likely due to the weight loss caused by taking GLP-1 drugs, AHA spokesman Dr. Robert Eckel said in a news release.Weight loss “is known to help prevent Type 2 diabetes,” said Eckel, a professor of medicine emeritus at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus who reviewed the findings. “Preventing the progression from pre-diabetes to Type 2 diabetes keeps patients from having Type 2 diabetes, and it also helps prevent heart attack and strokes.“GLP-1s provide another option for prevention, perhaps as an add-on therapy,” he continued. “However, costs and access to these medications are important factors.”Findings presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.More informationThe American Heart Association has more about prediabetes.SOURCE: American Heart Association, news release, Nov. 2, 2026 .What This Means For YouPeople with prediabetes should ask their doctor if GLP-1 medications could help them..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter