Key TakeawaysLots of short walks appear to improve blood sugar control better than one long walkPeople assigned to take shorter walks spent more time in their target blood sugar range and had fewer fluctuationsThey took 10 walking breaks a day, a half-hour to two hours apart, to add up to at least 45 minutes.THURSDAY, Nov. 19, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Which is better for lowering diabetes risk — one long walk a day, or many shorter walks?Lots of short walks appear to help people with excess weight achieve better control over their blood sugar, according to research published Nov. 18 in the journal Obesity.Everyone in the study walked 45 minutes a day, but those who broke up their time into short bouts throughout their day had better blood sugar levels, researchers found.“Our findings suggest that how we distribute physical activity throughout the day may be just as important as how much we do,” corresponding author Audrey Bergouignan said in a news release. She’s an associate professor at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and a research director at the French National Center for Scientific Research. For the pilot trial, researchers recruited 30 adults with overweight or obesity who reported being sedentary — sitting around for more than six hours a day.The participants were all asked to briskly walk for 45 minutes a day, five days a week for six weeks.Half were randomly chosen to do all their walking at once and the other half were assigned shorter walks scattered throughout their day to break up their sedentary routine.The folks assigned shorter walks were told to take 10 walking breaks per day, a half-hour to two hours apart, researchers said.After six weeks, people who took lots of short walks had better control over their blood sugar, the study found. They spent more time within their target blood sugar range and had fewer blood sugar fluctuations throughout their daily routine.Previous studies have shown that interrupting sedentary behavior can increase blood flow in the body, improving glucose delivery to the muscles, researchers said. Over a few days, repeated movement breaks might stimulate the muscles’ ability to absorb and process blood sugar.“Rather than relying solely on a single exercise session, regularly interrupting prolonged sitting with short walks may offer additional benefits for blood glucose regulation, especially in people at risk of developing type 2 diabetes,” Bergouignan said.However, the authors noted that this was a small-scale study, and more research is needed to prove the benefits of shorter walks that break up sedentary behavior.More informationThe American Diabetes Association has more on walking and blood sugar control.SOURCE: Wiley, news release, Nov. 18, 2026 .What This Means For YouPeople hoping to improve their blood sugar should try to get up and walk for short bouts throughout their day..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter