Marathons Safe For People With Type 1 Diabetes, Study Says

Key TakeawaysPeople with type 1 diabetes can complete a marathon safelyThey also can achieve finishing times similar to those of runners without diabetesRegular blood tests and taking either carbs or insulin can help runners avoid hypoglycemia.TUESDAY, Sept. 22, 2026 (HealthDay News) — People with type 1 diabetes can complete a marathon safely and achieve finishing times similar to those of runners without diabetes, a new study has found.A group of 10 people with type 1 diabetes ran a 26.2-mile marathon just as fast as 10 other people without diabetes, researchers will report at an upcoming meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD).Only one of the participants with diabetes suffered two bouts of hypoglycemia, or low blood sugar, during their marathon, but they still managed to complete the race, researchers said.“Fear of hypoglycemia is the main barrier to physical activity and affects up to 45% of people with type 1 diabetes despite the major health benefits of regular exercise,” said the research team led by Michał Kulecki of Poznan University of Medical Sciences in Poland.“Managing glucose is challenging when glucose levels change rapidly and responses vary between individuals,” the team said. “Our study provides another example that, with appropriate education and careful blood sugar management, people with type 1 diabetes can successfully take part in even very demanding endurance exercise.”In type 1 diabetes, people do not have the ability to make enough insulin for their bodies. They have to take insulin to survive.For the study, researchers asked the participants with diabetes to have a target pre-race blood sugar level of 140 to 200 mg/dL.Runners with diabetes also were asked to make specific adjustments to their insulin doses, cutting them by 25% among those using multiple daily injections and by 50% in non-hybrid insulin pumps. People using a hybrid closed-loop pump set a target blood sugar level of 150 mg/dL.The research team tested runners’ blood sugar at three checkpoints along their route, as well as at the beginning and the end of the course, and administered carbohydrates or insulin as required.Both groups of runners were about the same age — 35 on average for the runners with diabetes, and nearly 40 for the runners without diabetes. Each group of 10 included eight men and two women.The runners with diabetes completed their marathon in about 228 minutes, compared to 248 minutes among the runners without diabetes.The runner who suffered two hypoglycemic events started out with a blood sugar level under 140 mg/dL, and consumed less carbs than the other runners with diabetes during the run — just under 50 grams per hour, compared to nearly 54 grams per hour.“People with type 1 diabetes preparing for a marathon should discuss an individual glucose, carbohydrate and hydration plan with their doctors before the event,” the researchers said, adding that the most important aspect is an appropriate insulin management strategy.“Our team supports many athletes with type 1 diabetes who have achieved remarkable goals, including competing at the Olympic Games, completing an Ironman triathlon or running 10 marathons in 10 consecutive days,” the researchers concluded.Findings presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.The EASD meeting is scheduled to take place Sept. 28 to Oct. 2 in Milan.More informationThe American Diabetes Association has more on exercising with type 1 diabetes.SOURCE: European Association for the Study of Diabetes, news release, Sept. 18, 2026 .What This Means For YouPeople with type 1 diabetes can compete in marathons and other endurance events, but they need a plan to manage their blood sugar levels..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter