Nerve Stimulation Eases Diabetic Nerve Pain, Study Says

Key TakeawaysA spinal cord implant might help ease diabetes-related nerve painSpinal cord stimulation diminished pain caused by diabetic neuropathyPatients also felt more sensation.FRIDAY, Sept. 11, 2026 (HealthDay News) — A spinal implant can significantly reduce pain suffered by people with diabetes-related nerve damage, a new study says.Spinal cord stimulation blunted pain and improved sensation in patients suffering from diabetic neuropathy, researchers reported Sept. 9 in the journal Diabetes Care. Diabetic neuropathy occurs when high blood sugar levels damage a person’s nervous system, causing chronic pain, numbness and loss of feeling, particularly in the feet and legs.As nerve damage progresses, patients might experience balance problems, foot ulcers and an increased risk of amputation, researchers said in background notes.“People with painful diabetic neuropathy often continue to struggle despite medications and other treatments,” lead researcher Dr. Robert Hurley said in a news release. He’s a professor of pain medicine and anesthesiology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.For this study, researchers investigated whether a spinal cord implant could relieve some of these symptoms.Thin electrical wires are surgically implanted near the spinal cord, and a small pulse generator is placed under the skin. The device emits electrical pulses that alter how pain signals travel to the brain.The research team recruited 91 adults with diabetes and painful, treatment-resistant diabetic neuropathy at 13 hospitals across the United States, and assigned half to receive the spinal cord implant.Patients were followed for six months to track their pain, sensory function, sleep, quality of life and other health outcomes. Nearly 80% of people who received spinal cord stimulation achieved at least a 50% reduction in their lower-limb pain, compared with 4% of patients who received conventional treatment for their diabetic neuropathy, the study found.Among those who received a permanent implant, 93% achieved at least a 50% reduction in pain after six months, researchers said.More than half (55%) of implant patients also experienced meaningful improvement in their ability to detect touch, temperature, vibration and body position, compared with 25% of those who got usual treatment. Patients who received spinal cord stimulation also reported improvements in quality of life and sleep, researchers said. “Many participants experienced substantial pain relief and improved sensory function, changes that may help them navigate daily activities more safely and comfortably,” Hurley said.Skin biopsies revealed an average 56% increase in nerve fiber density in the lower calf of patients receiving spinal cord stimulation. No significant change occurred among patients treated as usual.“Pain relief was expected based on previous research, but the objective improvements in sensory measures and nerve-fiber density were particularly encouraging,” Hurley said. “These findings suggest there may be effects beyond symptom control, although we need longer follow-up to determine whether the changes persist and what they mean for patients.”Patients will be followed for up to a year to determine whether the improvements persist, researchers said. Future studies will focus on analyzing how spinal cord stimulation works to counter diabetic neuropathy.More informationThe Cleveland Clinic has more about diabetic neuropathy.SOURCE: Wake Forest University, news release, Sept. 9, 2026 .What This Means For YouPeople with diabetic neuropathy can talk with their doctor about clinical trials involving spinal cord stimulation..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter