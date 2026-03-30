Diabetes

Night Shifts Are Tough On People With Type 2 Diabetes, Study Says

Asian Male customer care service with business woman working hard late in night shift at office,call center department,worker and overtime,team work with colleagues for success, 7 day 24 hour concept
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Type 2 Diabetes
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