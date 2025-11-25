Diabetes

Your Butt's Shape Might Predict Frailty, Diabetes Risk

Body Shaping And Glutes Workout. Smiling Fit Black Woman In White Sportswear Doing Donkey Kicks Exercise With Leg Raise On Yoga Mat, Training Butt And Hamstring, Blurred Background. Fitness Concept
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Diabetes
Obesity

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com