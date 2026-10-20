Childhood Antibiotic Use Linked To Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Key TakeawaysAntibiotic use may be linked to irritable bowel syndromeMore antibiotic prescriptions were associated with higher riskPatients with 6 or more prescriptions had nearly twice the odds of developing the condition.TUESDAY, Oct. 20, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Antibiotic use during childhood may be linked to an increased risk of irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS.IBS is a common digestive disorder that causes symptoms such as abdominal pain and changes in bowel habits.Researchers analyzed data from more than 2,800 people in a Swedish birth cohort.They tracked antibiotic prescriptions starting when participants were 9 to 11 years of age through early adulthood.At age 24, 10% had IBS.Those who received antibiotics were one-and-a-half times more likely to have the condition.And the odds increased with the number of prescriptions. Participants with six or more prescriptions had nearly double the odds of IBS.Researchers say the findings provide more evidence of a possible link between antibiotic use and IBS, but do not prove that antibiotics cause the condition. More research is needed."Antibiotics remain an important and sometimes essential treatment for bacterial infections, and our findings should not discourage their use when they are needed," said lead author Dr. Jessica Sjölund of Sahlgrenska University Hospital and the University of Gothenburg in Sweden.She said the findings also reinforce the importance of avoiding unnecessary antibiotic prescriptions.The findings were presented Monday in Barcelona at UEG Week 2026, the annual meeting of United European Gastroenterology. Findings presented at medical meetings are considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.More informationThe Mayo Clinic has more on irritable bowel syndrome.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, Oct. 20, 2026 .What This Means For YouAntibiotic use during childhood may be linked to an increased risk of irritable bowel syndrome in adulthood, highlighting the importance of avoiding unnecessary antibiotic prescriptions..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter