Crohn's, Colitis Care Take Big Financial Toll on Patients

THURSDAY, Oct. 10, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Inflammatory bowel conditions such as Crohn’s disease and colitis cause intense financial pressure as well as physical distress, a new study shows.

More than 40% of people with inflammatory bowel disease have made significant financial trade-offs to afford the health care they need, according to a new survey by the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America.

That includes giving up vacations or major household purchases (30%), increasing credit card debt (22%), and cutting back on essential items like food or clothing (21%).

"These findings underscore the urgent need to address healthcare disparities in IBD care," Michael Osso, president & CEO of the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, said in a news release.

"Despite our progress in IBD research and treatment options, many patients still struggle to access the care they need without facing undue burden,” Osso continued. “Our survey findings highlight the critical need for reforms to ensure that IBD patients can access the medications they need without undue financial hardship."

Among those taking meds for their condition, 63% don’t take their IBD drugs as prescribed due to financial barriers. As a result, 66% experienced adverse health events.

The survey also found that 56% faced medication access issues due to insurance problems. For example, 25% had to try and fail on other medications before getting their prescribed treatment.

IBD medications like biologics can be pricey, but are necessary for effective management of the chronic disease, researchers noted. Annual costs of drugs and hospital stays can reach tens of thousands of dollars.

The survey included responses from more than 2,200 IBD patients and caregivers.

The results were published Oct. 8 in the journal Inflammatory Bowel Diseases.

SOURCE: Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, news release, Oct. 8, 2024