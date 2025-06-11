Digestive System

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Info Lacking On TikTok

Detail of a young woman in home clothes sitting on her sofa holding her lower stomach with both hands in pain leaning forwards.
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Social Media
Crohns Disease
Ulcerative Colitis
Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com