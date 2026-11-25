Key TakeawaysWhat you eat in your teen years may influence your odds for various forms of inflammatory bowel diseaseSalty snacks appeared to boost the risk, while high fruit intake seemed to lower itThe new findings support the importance of diet for these common, painful illnesses.WEDNESDAY, Nov. 25, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Teenagers who snack on chips, pretzels and the like may be raising their odds for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), new research suggests. Those who stick to healthier fare, such as fruit or fish, appear to lower their risk."These findings align with data in adults suggesting that specific food groups may influence the risk of IBD," wrote a team led by Annie Guo. She's a graduate student in molecular and clinical medicine at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden.IBD, which includes Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, is a painful lifelong disease involving inflammation of the digestive tract. IBD is on the rise, according to Swedish researchers, and many experts think Western diets could be to blame.The new study analyzed data from three major Scandinavian studies involving almost 112,000 young adults tracked from their birth in the late 1990s and early 2000s.During childhood and the early teen years, participants filled out detailed questionnaires on their daily intake of a wide range of foods. That information was compared to 2024 data showing which participants had gone on to develop IBD, Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis.A high intake of salty snacks during the teen years was linked to 32% higher odds for IBD, the research showed. It was also tied to a 51% higher risk for ulcerative colitis.Eating lots of fruit in the teen years was tied to a 64% lower risk for Crohn's disease, but showed no effect on the odds for ulcerative colitis. Higher rates of fish consumption during childhood (but not the teen years) were associated with a 35% lower risk of Crohn's disease, according to the study. The study couldn't prove cause and effect, only associations. But researchers said the findings make sense physiologically.For example, “fruits are thought to exert favorable effects on the gut microbiome by promoting microbial diversity and increasing the production of short-chain fatty acids, which have been proposed to have anti-inflammatory effects,” the team wrote. Fruit is high in fiber, which is known to promote healthy diversity in the gut's microbiome, Guo and her team noted.As to all those salty snacks, the Swedish team said such foods are high in saturated fats, which "have been shown to promote pro-inflammatory immune responses" in the gut and elsewhere. "If our findings are confirmed in other cohorts and by other study designs, promoting healthy dietary habits could be a potential strategy for IBD prevention," researchers concluded.The findings were published Nov. 23 in the journal Gut.More informationFind out more about IBD and related illnesses at the Mayo Clinic.SOURCE: Gut, Nov. 23, 2026.What This Means For YouSkip salty snacks and turn to fruit instead in your teen years to lower your odds for inflammatory bowel disease..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter