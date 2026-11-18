Key TakeawaysDrug ads can influence AI health adviceAI models were asked questions with and without being shown a drug adNearly half the time, AI responses included the advertised drug if the chatbot had been shown an ad first.WEDNESDAY, Nov. 18, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Consumers aren’t the only ones swayed by drug advertising, a new study says.Health advice produced by AI can be influenced by drug ads, researchers recently reported in The Lancet Digital Health.Nearly half the time, AI responses included an advertised drug if the chatbot had been shown the ad just before researchers asked a clinical question.Ads could shift which treatment the AI recommended, making it more likely to select the advertised drug, researchers said.“What I find quite interesting, and even surprising, was how reasonable the answers often appeared,” said lead researcher Dr. Mahmud Omar, a lecturer in artificial intelligence and human health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.“The model could recommend an appropriate treatment, but its preference among several reasonable options changed after seeing the ad," Omar added in a news release. "Because the final answer could still appear medically sound, that influence could be easy to miss in typical research evaluations and in other patient and physician-facing personal use cases.”For the study, researchers tested 12 AI models from top tech companies like Google, OpenAI and Anthropic, conducting four controlled experiments across 33 different medical scenarios.In each scenario, the research team fed the AI models identical clinical cases, either alone or with a clearly labeled real-world drug advertisement placed immediately before the case. The cases generated more than 258,000 AI responses.When an ad was present, the advertised drug was selected 48% of the time by AI as part of its recommendations, compared with 35% of the time without an ad.In four cases, the AI went from not selecting the drug at all to recommending it 100% of the time following exposure to the advertisement, researchers said.When AI selected the advertised drug, its justification included 53% of the claims promoted by the ad. However, AI explicitly mentioned the ad as contributing to its reasoning in only 30% of its responses, researchers noted.“An answer can be clinically reasonable and still raise an important question about why the AI arrived at that answer,” senior researcher Dr. Girish Nadkarni, chief AI officer of the Mount Sinai Health System, said in a news release.These results don’t mean drug ads will cause AI models to recommend unsafe or inappropriate treatments, researchers noted. In the study, ads did not increase AI recommendations for drugs or supplements that weren’t supported by evidence.“As AI becomes part of how people get health information, we need to be able to distinguish clinical guidance from commercial influence and be transparent about when advertising is part of the interaction,” Nadkarni said.AI developers might consider testing systems with and without advertisements to determine whether ads change responses, and clearly disclose when advertising has been presented to an AI system, researchers suggested.More informationThe American Medical Association has more on AI chatbots for health.SOURCE: Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, news release, Nov. 11, 2026 .What This Means For YouBe aware that drug ads might influence health advice you’re getting from an AI chatbot..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter