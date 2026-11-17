Key TakeawaysWeed labeling often doesn’t meet state requirementsWeed purchased in Colorado frequently doesn’t have 'best by' datesHalf had inaccurately advertised THC levels .TUESDAY, Nov. 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) — That weed you’ve brought to the checkout counter might have gone stale or funky and you’d never know it, a new study warns.That’s because most recreational cannabis sold at dispensaries doesn’t bear the required packaging information and warning labels, according to a recent study in the Journal of Cannabis Research.Only 1 in 7 (14%) cannabis products sold at Colorado dispensaries include all of the labeling required by state law, researchers found.Just over half of packages (51%) contained “best by” dates for the bud, and only 17% included ideal storage conditions, researchers reported.Further, pre-rolled joints are likely to be weaker than their labels claim, according to an accompanying study in the journal Cannabis & Cannabinoid Research.This could be bad news for other states that have legalized recreational weed, as Colorado was the first to do so and has served as a standard for policies across the nation.“Consumers use labels to decide what to purchase and how much to use, and there are safety concerns with using cannabis,” senior researcher Cinnamon Bidwell, an associate professor of psychology and neuroscience at the University of Colorado Boulder, said in a news release.“As accessibility and rates of use increase, it’s imperative that products have clear, consistent and standardized labels,” she said.Colorado legalized recreational weed in 2012, researchers said in background notes. Since then, use has soared to 25% of Americans, and at least 24 states now allow retail sales.For the new study, researchers analyzed the labeling of 480 different weed products, including 277 plant-based items and 203 concentrate products.Just about all of the products (99%) contained the universal warning symbol for THC, the chemical in weed that causes intoxication, results showed.Manufacturers also complied with driving and pregnancy warnings (98%), researchers found.“That’s one place where our studies found that the system is working right,” said Bidwell.But more than half of packages failed to list the “best by” date required under Colorado law, researchers said.The state requires that use-by dates be nine months or less from the harvest or production date for the product, and that labels list how to properly store weed.“THC can degrade, particularly when exposed to light or heat or oxygen. Cannabis flower can also dry out, affecting its quality, and improper storage conditions can increase the risk of microbial growth,” Bidwell said. “That’s all a concern.”In the second study, researchers tested 265 weed products purchased from 59 Colorado dispensaries to see if the actual THC levels lined up with the levels promised on packaging.Only half (52%) of the products were accurately labeled, researchers found.Pre-rolled joints were the most common violators, with 60% of samples containing less THC than advertised, results showed. This weed tended to be 20% weaker on average.Products prepared or packaged at dispensaries tended to show more labeling discrepancies than those manufactured elsewhere, researchers said.“When products contain more THC than their labels indicate, consumers may unknowingly receive higher amounts, potentially increasing the risk of adverse effects such as anxiety, paranoia or over-intoxication,” investigator Jonathon Lisano, a research associate at the University of Colorado Boulder, said in a news release.“When products contain less THC than advertised, consumers may not be getting what they paid for,” Lisano added.More informationThe University at Buffalo has more on cannabis product labels.SOURCES: University of Colorado Boulder, news release, Nov. 17, 2026; Journal of Cannabis Research, Aug. 28, 2026; Cannabis & Cannabinoid Research, Sept. 28, 2026 .What This Means For YouWeed buyers should be aware that package labeling might not provide the information they need regarding cannabis products..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter