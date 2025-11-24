Eli Lilly Becomes First Trillion-Dollar Health Company

Key TakeawaysEli Lilly became the first healthcare company to hit a $1 trillion valuation (briefly on Nov. 21) Its diabetes and weight loss drugs are driving the rapid growthDemand for GLP-1 meds continues to skyrocket .MONDAY, Nov. 24, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Eli Lilly reached a major milestone Friday, becoming the first healthcare company in the world to hit a $1 trillion market value.The drug company briefly crossed the trillion-dollar mark during morning trading before its stock pulled back slightly. Shares were last trading at around $1,048 each.Eli Lilly is now just the second non-technology company in the U.S. to reach a $1 trillion value, after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway.Much of that growth comes from two blockbuster drugs: Mounjaro for diabetes and Zepbound for weight loss.The Indianapolis-based drugmaker’s stock is up more than 36% this year, as demand for its weight loss and diabetes treatments continues to rise, CNBC reported.The company said Mounjaro brought in $6.52 billion in the third quarter, a 109% jump from the year before.At the same time, Zepbound generated $3.59 billion, up 184% compared to last year.Eli Lilly expects to keep growing as more patients gain insurance coverage and new approvals expand access.The company also plans to release an oral version of its weight loss drug next year, which could make treatment easier for patients who don’t want a shot.Some analysts predict the global weight loss drug market could be worth more than $150 billion by the early 2030s, according to CNBC.Novo Nordisk, maker of Ozempic and Wegovy, is also a key manufacturer in the weight-loss drug space.Pfizer is also entering the space, after winning a $10 billion bidding war for obesity drugmaker Metsera earlier this month.Eli Lilly has a long history in medicine. It was founded in 1876 and helped introduce the world’s first commercial insulin in 1923. The company went public in 1952 and has released several landmark treatments, including the antidepressant Prozac and one of the first polio vaccines.Its recent success began in May 2022, when it won approval for tirzepatide, now sold as Mounjaro. In late 2023, the same drug was approved for obesity under the name Zepbound.By 2024, Mounjaro generated $11.54 billion in sales, while Zepbound brought in $4.93 billion.More informationLearn more about Eli Lilly's mission.SOURCE: CNBC, Nov. 21, 2025.What This Means For YouEli's Lilly success shows that popular weight loss and diabetes drugs are reshaping the drug industry..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter