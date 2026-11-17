Key TakeawaysEveryone likely carries at least one genetic variant that affects how their body processes medicationA diverse sample of nearly 100,000 people found that every single participant carried one of 16 drug-interacting variantsAbout 1 in 4 had been prescribed a drug that is impacted by their genetics.TUESDAY, Nov. 17, 2026 (HealthDay News — Everyone knows the potential danger of mixing different types of medications, creating drug interactions that can harm a person’s health and potentially threaten their life.But what if the drug interaction is with your own body?It appears that everyone carries at least one genetic variant that affects how their body processes medication, researchers reported recently in the journal Science Translational Medicine.Further, 1 in 4 people have been prescribed a medication that is impacted by their genetics, according to results from a diverse sample of nearly 100,000 people.“Many people have experience with taking a medication that is not working well for them or that has a side effect,” said senior researcher Philip Empey, associate director for pharmacogenomics at the Institute for Precision Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh.“While many things impact how a patient responds to medication, our research tells us that genetics could be a factor for a large proportion of patients and it points to the value of precision medicine in prescribing,” Empey said in a news release.These results support genetic testing for patients prescribed more than 300 drugs known to be affected by a person’s genetics, Empey said.For the new study, researchers analyzed data for more than 98,000 people participating in a National Institutes of Health research initiative looking into the impact of lifestyle, environment and genetics on health.The team tracked the frequency among these patients of 16 genetic variants known to impact the effectiveness or toxicity of medications.Every single person in the study carried at least one of these variants, with a median of nine variants per person, researchers found. Median means half of the participants carried nine or fewer, half carried nine or more.A review of participants’ medical records revealed that about a quarter (24%) had been prescribed at least one medication known to interact with their genetics.The most common drugs that interacted with genetics were ondansetron (anti-nausea), ibuprofen (anti-inflammatory), omeprazole and pantoprazole (both treat acid reflux and heartburn), and atorvastatin (lowers cholesterol).It makes sense to screen patients for gene variants that interact with these frequently used drugs, Empey said. Their results could be placed into their electronic health records, to avoid any future problems with prescriptions.This approach is already being applied when people are taking many different medications, or if they’re starting a drug known to be affected by genetics, he said. One example is clopidogrel, a blood thinner prescribed for patients who’ve had a clogged artery reopened and stented.However, more research is needed to weigh the benefits of such widespread genetic screening against the cost, Empey added.“Just like with any new technology, it comes down to responsible implementation,” he said. “Costs are coming down and the data is increasing, so it is important for patients and clinicians to be aware that the use of precision medicine in prescribing is becoming commonplace.”More informationThe National Alliance on Mental Illness has more on pharmacogenetic testing.SOURCES: University of Pittsburgh, news release, Nov. 11, 2026; Science Translational Medicine, Nov. 11, 2026.What This Means For YouPeople on many different medications should ask their doctor if a genetic test for potential drug interactions might benefit them..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter