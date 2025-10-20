FDA to Fast-Track 9 Experimental Drugs Under New Trump Program

Key TakeawaysThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration plans to expedite approvals for nine experimental drugsThe move includes treatments for cancer and fertilityApprovals could now happen in as little as one to two months, down from the typical 10.MONDAY, Oct. 20, 2025 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it will fast-track review of nine experimental drugs.The move is part of a Trump administration program aimed at prioritizing medicines that are considered vital to “U.S. national interests.”The selected drugs include potential new treatments for vaping addiction, deafness, pancreatic cancer and other serious health conditions, the agency said.Under the new program, the FDA will aim to decide whether to approve these medicines in one to two months, a drastic change of pace from the usual 10-month review, The Associated Press said.Among the drugs receiving priority review is Pergoveris, an injectable fertility medication already sold in Europe to support patients undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF).President Donald Trump said approving the drug in the U.S. would help reduce the high costs of IVF, part of an ongoing effort to make fertility treatment more affordable for families.Another company also received priority access to expand domestic manufacturing of ketamine, an anesthetic that has recently gained popularity as a treatment for mental health conditions, The Associated Press reported.The new initiative was introduced earlier this year by FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary. The goal is to dramatically speed up approval timelines for medications seen as critical to national health.Typically, FDA’s accelerated approval process takes about six months for drugs addressing urgent or life-threatening conditions. The new program aims to shorten that to as little as 30 to 60 days.Makary has said he wants to apply lessons learned from Operation Warp Speed, the pandemic initiative that authorized record-fast approvals of the first COVID-19 vaccines.Some experts, however, have expressed concern that the broad criteria for awarding the vouchers could give the FDA and drugmakers too much discretion in choosing which companies benefit from the program.More informationThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration has more on drug approvals.SOURCE: The Associated Press, Oct. 16, 2025.What This Means For YouThis new program could bring promising new medications for fertility, cancer and more to the market faster..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter