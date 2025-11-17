Drug Center

Hit HBO Series Doubled Internet Searches For An Addictive Benzodiazepine

Jason Isaacs and Parker Posey as Timothy and Victoria Ratliff, characters who use lorazepam during the third season of The White Lotus.
Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Addiction
Overdose
Drug Addiction
Benzodiazepine Drugs

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com